Deputy Attorney General Kelli Talbott, who has represented the West Virginia Racing Commission in legal and policy matters for more than a decade, told commissioners Tuesday that she is leaving the Attorney General’s Office, effective Friday.
Her departure comes at a critical time for the racing industry, with the national Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority set to take over many aspects of thoroughbred racing regulation on July 1, 2022.
Created under legislation passed by Congress in December 2020, HISA is a private, nonprofit authority that will set rules for medication and drug use, testing and safety measures at thoroughbred racetracks nationwide. It will be overseen by the Federal Trade Commission.
Talbott told commissioners the July 1 launch date could be in doubt after HISA officials announced last week that the authority had been unable to reach agreement with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency in negotiations for the agency to oversee drug testing and enforcement regulations in the law.
“That was kind of a bombshell in the racing industry,” Talbott said of the authority’s failure to reach agreement with the anti-doping agency. “That puts the HISA board at some doubt as to who it’s going to get to enforce the medication rules.”
She said that could delay the authority's startup date, which also is the subject of a pending lawsuit filed by West Virginia and two other states seeking to overturn the HISA law, contending that the legislation unconstitutionally gives governmental powers and authority to a private organization.
The case is pending in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Talbott said there are other legal issues facing the Racing Commission, including addressing the availability of legalized medical marijuana in the state.
“The medical cannabis issue is about how to handle permit holders who test positive for THC and may have a legitimate prescription for medical cannabis,” she said.
Under existing state racing policies, jockeys who test positive for THC, the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana, are subject to suspension.
Deputy Attorney General Anthony Eates will now represent the Racing Commission in legal matters, although commissioners agreed to retain Talbott under contract during the transition period.
Talbott said she has enjoyed her years with the commission, noting that she initially had a limited background in thoroughbred and greyhound racing law.
“It was very much something that was novel to me, that I learned a lot about,” she said.
She told commissioners that leaving the Attorney General’s Office is “a big change for me,” but did not specify where she is going.
After the meeting, Talbott said she will be joining the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Legal Services as a staff attorney, having represented that department in legal matters on numerous occasions over the years.