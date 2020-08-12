West Virginia Racing Commission members on Wednesday approved legislative rules for Advanced Deposit Wagering, which allows betting on state greyhound and thoroughbred races using smartphone apps.
ADW launched in West Virginia late in July, operating under emergency rules, and Racing Commission Executive Director Joe Moore said it seems to be off to a strong start. He said two ADW platforms operating in the state took in about $200,000 in wagers in the first eight days of operation in July.
“We are accepting wagers," he said Wednesday, "and bringing money in.”
Kelli Talbott, commission legal counsel, said the public comment period on the proposed legislative rule closed July 31.
“We didn’t have any comments, which I guess is good, in that we satisfied our constituency with the rule,” she said.
Commissioners also approved a change to thoroughbred racing rules, to limit jockeys’ use of riding crops to a maximum of seven strikes down the stretch.
“It’s not only a safety issue, but a public-perception issue,” Talbott said.
Commissioners agreed to remove penalty provisions from the rule, leaving it to track stewards to determine punishment for jockeys who excessively whip horses down the stretch.
“We’re really empowering our stewards to apply a penalty, should excess use of the crop be determined,” Moore said.
During Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners did not discuss news reports, first aired by WFOR-TV Miami on July 26, regarding an investigation of live-lure training of greyhounds at facilities in Oklahoma and Texas. The investigation included several videos of greyhounds being trained to race by chasing and killing live rabbits. According to the report, at least 25 live-lure-trained greyhounds are racing at West Virginia’s two greyhound tracks.
In a July 27 news release, anti-greyhound racing organization Grey2K USA indicated that it has provided details of the investigation and relevant footage to law enforcement officials and racing regulators in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia, Arkansas, Iowa and Florida.