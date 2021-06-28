Officials with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races are working to resolve staffing shortages that have made it impossible to keep the main access gate to the thoroughbred track stables staffed 24 hours a day, but Racing Commission chairman Ken Lowe on Monday urged them to work faster.
“People are being inconvenienced, and horses are being endangered. We’re not going to have that,” he said during Monday’s commission meeting.
Security issues prompted by the staffing shortage came to light earlier this month, raising issues with groomers and trainers not having 24-hour access to horses stabled at the racetrack, as well as the potential for unauthorized personnel to get into the restricted area.
Charlie McIntosh, director of racing at Charles Town, said steps are being taken to hire additional security personnel and to install a pedestrian entrance that personnel can use when the main gate is closed.
He said prep work on the new entrance is complete, and the track is awaiting delivery of a swipe card reader that will allow authorized track personnel to access that gate using their ID badges.
Also during Monday’s commission meeting:
- Commission executive director Joe Moore said live wagering at the state’s four racetracks increased in May over April, but is down 3.75 percent from May 2020, a month when racetrack casinos reopened after Gov. Jim Justice ordered a 10-week shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our wagering activity has decreased steadily over the years,” Moore told commissioners.
- Commissioners authorized Mardi Gras Casino and Racetrack to add two greyhound racing days to its calendar, adding race days on the July 4 and Labor Day (Sept. 6) holidays.
Each day will feature 16 live races with a post time of 7 p.m. Normally, the track is dark on Sundays and Mondays, with live racing Tuesdays through Saturdays. July 4 falls on a Sunday this year, and Labor Day is a Monday holiday.