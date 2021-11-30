Implementation of the federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act will impose significant costs on West Virginia and other thoroughbred racing states, Deputy Attorney General Kelli Talbott told members of the West Virginia Racing Commission on Tuesday.
Talbott said that’s based on a review of HISA draft rules for racetrack safety and thoroughbred medication.
“There’s going to be a significant cost component in order to implement them, that seems pretty clear,” she said of the proposed rules for the act, which are to go into effect July 1, 2022.
Passed by Congress in December 2020, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act will create a private, nonprofit authority that will be overseen by the Federal Trade Commission that, barring a successful legal challenge, will set rules for medication and drug use, testing and safety measures at thoroughbred racetracks nationally.
In September, the Racing Commission voted to join Oklahoma and Louisiana, and several Horsemen’s Benevolent associations in suing to overturn the law, which commission Chairman Ken Lowe has said threatens to destroy the viability of thoroughbred racing at smaller tracks, including the two in West Virginia.
At Tuesday’s Racing Commission meeting, Talbott said many state racing authorities are asking their legislatures for appropriations to cover the costs of implementing the HISA rules as drafted.
“This is something I think, going forward as we get more information, we will need to have regular updates,” she said of implementation costs.
Lowe has said his major concerns with the act are that it will have complete autonomy to raise operating funds by imposing assessments on the racing industry, and that it could ban the use of Lasix, an anti-bleeding drug he contends does not affect racing performance.
Several major tracks have banned Lasix, but Lowe has said a nationwide ban would make it difficult for smaller tracks to compete.
West Virginia and the other plaintiffs are seeking a summary judgment to have the HISA legislation overturned on the grounds that it unconstitutionally gives governmental power and oversight to a private organization, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority.
Proponents of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which includes several humane associations, contend that having uniform national standards for thoroughbred racing medication, testing and safety will reduce horse racing injuries and fatalities that have plagued the industry in recent years.
The case has been assigned to federal court in the Eastern District of Kentucky, which has set a Dec. 5 deadline for both sides to submit briefs.
The potential cost burden to implement HISA comes at a time when the Racing Commission has needed supplemental appropriations from surplus state lottery funds to cover its operating costs, including an $800,000 appropriation the commission received in August.
“We’re still looking OK for the [2021-22] fiscal year, based on the $800,000 supplemental appropriation we received from the state,” commission executive director Joe Moore said Tuesday.
The commission traditionally does not receive state funds through the budget process. It is funded through a tax on pari-mutuel wagering at the thoroughbred and greyhound tracks. However, as attendance and wagering at the four tracks has dropped over time, the tax has not produced enough revenue to cover salaries and operating expenses for the commission.
Moore offered some good news Tuesday on that front, telling commissioners that, through Oct. 31, wagering on live races at the state’s four racetracks is up 18% from the same point in 2020.
That’s consistent with a 21% increase, budget-year to date, for video lottery machine gross revenue at casinos at the four tracks, as patronage has begun to rebound. A nearly three-month COVID-19 shutdown, followed by ongoing capacity restrictions, resulted in a sharp drop in wagering at racetrack casinos in 2020.
However, the commission’s financial woes predate the pandemic downturn.
In December 2019, Moore told commissioners that, if the Legislature did not appropriate additional funding, the commission was on pace to run out of operating funds at some point in the 2021-22 budget year, which began July 1.