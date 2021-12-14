State Racing Commissioners continued Tuesday to try to ascertain the costs of implementing the federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act -- costs some fear could force an end to thoroughbred racing in West Virginia.
“If we’re not very, very careful, they’re going to put us out of business. That’s been my fear from day one,” Commission Chairman Ken Lowe said of new federal mandates for racetrack safety and thoroughbred medication under the new legislation, set to go into effect on July 1, 2021.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to read these rules and see that there’s going to be expenses above and beyond what we currently spend in West Virginia,” Deputy Attorney General Kelli Talbott said Tuesday of draft rules for implementing HISA.
She cited a requirement to have a medical director on staff to promote jockey safety, noting, “We don’t have a medical director in West Virginia at any of our tracks.”
Passed by Congress last December, the legislation will create a private, nonprofit authority that will be overseen by the Federal Trade Commission. Barring a successful legal challenge, that group would set rules for medication and drug use, testing, and safety measures at thoroughbred racetracks nationally.
Talbott said it is not yet clear how the HISA Authority will charge state racing authorities for costs of implementing the law, but said the law also gives it power to assess fees on racing licensees to make up the difference.
“They’ll essentially be able to charge fees to racetracks, horsemen, jockeys, to raise the revenue they think is needed,” she told commissioners.
Lowe said large racetracks in California and New York will be able to absorb those costs, but that may not be the case for smaller racetracks, including West Virginia’s two thoroughbred tracks.
The threat of additional costs to implement HISA also comes at a time when the Racing Commission has needed back-to-back supplemental appropriations from the Legislature to avoid running out of money -- including an $800,000 appropriation the commission received in August.
The commission is funded through a tax on pari-mutuel wagering at the state’s thoroughbred and greyhound tracks. As attendance and wagering at the four tracks has dropped over the years, the tax has not been producing enough revenue to cover costs of the commission’s staff salaries and operating expenses.
In September, the Racing Commission voted to join the states of Oklahoma and Louisiana, and several Horsemen’s Benevolent Associations, in suing to block or overturn the HISA law. Plaintiffs and defendants submitted briefs to the U.S. District Court in Eastern Kentucky earlier this month.
Talbott said the court could issue an injunction temporarily halting implementation of the law, but has not acted to date.
Commission executive director Joe Moore said racing authorities received word last week the medication rules under HISA will not be implemented until Jan. 1, 2023.
While that provides a six-month reprieve from that portion of the law, Moore said it presents another complication, since that date will fall in the middle of the 2022-23 state budget year, a budget that will be approved by the Legislature this March.
“It still creates the same problematic issue for [racing] jurisdictions to pay for regulations that HISA is going to hand down without yet knowing what the expense is going to be,” Moore said.
Proponents of HISA, which includes a number of animal humane groups, contend having uniform national standards for thoroughbred racing medication, testing and safety will reduce horseracing injuries and fatalities that have plagued the industry in recent years.
Also Tuesday, the commission adopted a resolution honoring the late Sam Huff for his contributions to the state thoroughbred racing industry.
Huff, a West Virginia University and Pro Football Hall of Famer who died in November at the age of 87, is credited with helping save the state's struggling thoroughbred industry by co-founding the West Virginia Breeders Classic, which provides sizable race purses for West Virginia-bred horses.