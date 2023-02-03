Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Photo courtesy WALTER SCRIPTUNAS= Members of a work crew from the Cass Scenic Railroad and Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad pause to record a historic moment, as Shay No. 5 prepares to make the first crossing of the new Trout Run Bridge between Cass and Durbin. The new span replaces one of 2,027 West Virginia bridges destroyed in the 1985 Election Day Flood and allows a 15-mile stretch of rail line to reopen for excursion trains.

A 15-mile stretch of railroad lost to raging floodwaters 37 years ago finally has been restored and within months is expected to be carrying tourist trains through a wilderness section of the Greenbrier River Valley between Durbin and Cass. 

The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad recently announced the completion of a multi-year restoration project that allowed the rail link to reopen, as well as the first complete train trip over the route since 1985.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter.

