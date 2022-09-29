Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwestern Florida on Wednesday, and remnants of the Category 4 hurricane will be headed for the Mountain State this weekend.

Rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and evening in the Kanawha Valley region, and could continue until Monday, said Tony Edwards, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Charleston.

