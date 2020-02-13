Rain, high water to be replaced by freezing temperatures, mountain snowfall

Days of widespread rain and light small-stream flooding across West Virginia's western lowlands began to give way to wintry weather late Thursday, as a cold front moved in from the northwest, pushing moisture eastward and turning any lingering precipitation into snow.
One to two inches of snow is expected to fall on the state's northeastern mountains by midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office, with heavier accumulations possible in the higher elevations. Elsewhere, no more than a dusting of snow is predicted, and colder and drier conditions are expected to prevail through most of the weekend.
High water and slides blocked roads in 14 counties on Thursday, but there were no calls for water rescues or evacuations anywhere in the state, according to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. West Virginia Army National Guard swift water rescue teams that had been dispatched on Wednesday to counties expected to bear the brunt of flooding were recalled on Thursday.
Small streams in counties near the Ohio River accounted for most high water reports on Thursday, according the DHSEM.
Middle Island Creek in Tyler County surpassed its 16-foot flood stage at Middlebourne Thursday afternoon, but was expected to crest and begin falling during the night. The Ohio River at floodwall-protected Point Pleasant in Mason County rose more than one foot above its 40-foot flood stage early Thursday and was expected to crest at 43.1 feet early Saturday.
Landslides blocked W.Va. 4 near Frametown in Braxton County and U.S. 52 near Williamson, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Sunny skies are expected to return to the Kanawha Valley Friday, but high temperatures should remain below freezing, with an afternoon high of 30 predicted for Charleston, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens Friday night, but warm into the mid-40s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
A chance of rain showers returns to the area on Monday night, according to the weather service, with showers likely Tuesday through Wednesday.