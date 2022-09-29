Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida on Wednesday, and remnants of the Category 4 hurricane will be headed for the Mountain State this weekend.
Rainfall is expected to begin Friday afternoon and evening in the Kanawha Valley region, and could continue until Monday, said Tony Edwards, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Charleston.
The region will see rainfall this weekend, but not at a level where significant flooding is expected, Edwards said Thursday afternoon.
“Generally speaking, [we’ll see] probably one to two inches of rain overall,” he said of the greater Kanawha Valley area. “Ian’s going to move north [from Florida] and kind of stall out, actually just to our south, and slowly move up over us over the weekend.”
West Virginia’s southern border with Virginia, along with the Eastern Panhandle, will likely see the most rainfall — an expected two to three inches over the course of the weekend, Edwards said.
“What we can really expect here is just a kind of prolonged period of showers,” he said. “Some of it could be heavy at times, but really from Friday night through probably Sunday night into Monday, just kind of off-and-on rain and showers.”
Edwards said flooding won’t be a major concern due to the limited rainfall and lack of severe storms in recent weeks. The biggest risk of flooding will be urban areas with storm drains clogged by fallen leaves, he said.
“The ground is pretty dry, and it’s been a while since we’ve had any major rains, so shouldn’t be any major flooding concerns — widespread anyway,” he said.
But as usual for weather events, forecasts and emergency plans can change numerous times, Federal Emergency Management Agency federal coordinating officer Jeff Jones said Thursday.
Jones said anyone that does experience flooding or weather damage should contact the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, as the state agency has worked in preparation with the federal office in the leadup to Ian.
Communities in eastern Kanawha County and western Fayette County are still dealing with damage from flash flooding last month. People in those areas should be especially prepared for whatever weather may come this weekend, Jones said.
“We really encourage [West Virginians] to go through the West Virginia Emergency Management Division — on their website, they have information and questions where folks can actually field report damages that they’re having,” he said.