A ban on ramp digging in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve will take effect Jan. 1, following surveys by park biologists concluding that several historic populations of the wild leeks were either greatly diminished or could no longer be found, according to a National Park Service announcement.
The ban also affects ramp digging in the nearby Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River, both National Parks Service units administered by New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Under regulations issued by the park superintendent, ramp digging in the three National Park Service units had been permitted for personal consumption provided it could be documented that it did not "adversely affect ... the reproductive potential of a plant species, or otherwise adversely affect park resources."
Since ramp digging traditionally involves the collection of entire plants, "the park cannot reasonably determine that harvesting the plant does not have adverse effects upon its population," according to the announcement.
Park biologists will look into the possibility of reintroducing ramps to the plant's historic population sites, and conduct follow-up surveys to monitor ramp populations.
The ban, which affects more than 88,000 acres in the three National Park Service units, will remain in place until data indicate viable ramp populations can be sustained while harvesting takes place.
Due to over-harvesting, ramp digging has been banned in Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 20 years.
Ramp digging for personal consumption continues to be allowed on the Monongahela National Forest, the largest tract of public land in West Virginia.
The 919,000-acre forest defines personal consumption as no more than two gallons per person at any one time. Two gallons of ramps equals about 180 plants including roots and leaves, or enough to fill a standard plastic grocery bag.
To help conserve the plant and assure its availability for personal consumption in the future, the Monongahela National Forest urges diggers to restrict harvesting to patches with 100 or more ramps, taking no more than 20% of the plants. Ramp enthusiasts are also urged to refrain from harvesting from patches that have been partially dug, and to use soil forks or trowels, rather than full-sized shovels, to loosen the soil and a knife to cut ramp roots below the bulbs.
Ramps, a country cousin of onions and leeks, are among the first edible plants to emerge from the forest floor as winter comes to an end in Appalachia. In West Virginia, their arrival is celebrated with ramp feeds and festivals across the state. The aromatic plant with a garlicky aftertaste has also found a niche in markets catering to gourmet cooks across the nation.