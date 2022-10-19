More than 70 people packed the Rand Community Center Tuesday evening for a first-of-its-kind discussion with state employees about flooding and drainage issues that have affected Rand’s residents for more than half a century.
Following heavy rainfall in the Kanawha Valley, Rand residents say that for five-plus decades, stormwater and backed-up raw sewage have filled their streets, yards and basements. The same problems have persisted despite the community’s pleas for someone to step in and help.
After sustained efforts in recent years by some residents, the community now has the attention of the state Department of Transportation. Employees representing the agency led the community discussion Tuesday about what residents should expect in the coming decade as the long-lasting problem now has a proposed long-term solution.
Agency employees walked residents through the 10-phase plan to install outfalls along the Kanawha River, repair existing outfalls and fix drains along the streets. The project will begin in the western part of town, then move east, and finish in the center of Rand on Davidson Avenue.
Jason Foster, Highways’ chief engineer for development, said the problem has been on the agency’s radar for about 18 months. The state then signed off on a study of what could be done to fix the flooding issues, commissioning local engineering firm Potesta & Associates to outline a plan to fix the system.
The plan projects environmental clearance to conclude in February 2023, right-of-way activity to begin in March 2023 and expected construction to begin in spring 2024. Foster said at best, the project will take five-to-six years to complete. He said the estimated cost is now at $12 million, which is probably a low-ball figure due to construction still being a ways down the road.
Kevin Ford, a Rand resident for more than 50 years, pointed toward one of the display boards at the front of the room, saying that was his home pictured with the porch falling in due to standing floodwater. Ford asked how Rand’s residents could ensure quantifiable progress is being made on the drainage systems over the duration of the project.
Travis Long, director of the agency’s technical support decision, said there will be updates on the Department of Transportation’s website under the public comments section that will track progress.
While some of Rand’s residents expressed some frustrations Tuesday about this problem’s lasting effects, others expressed gratitude for the state stepping in and working address the issue. The flooding has impacted accessibility and maintenance of state roads, leading to the decision to step in, according to an agency news release.
“Y’all got handed this problem,” Ford said during the discussion, telling agency employees that while residents are frustrated, they’re also glad to finally see a plan.
“This is a great first step,” he said.
After the state’s presentation, Ford said he feels better than he used to about the problem.
“I’m hopeful. [You’ve] got to give [the state] a chance. This is the most I’ve ever seen done in 40-plus years,” Ford said.
Mack Reed is one of the leading community members on this issue. As is the case for many of the areas in the neighborhood, Reed said he has to leave his home through the back entrance due to his street and yard being flooded after it rains.
Reed said the problem is particularly worse near Harvard Avenue and Elaine Drive, which is just one block over from the community center. This area is set to be included in the first phase of construction.
While the community has been more than patient this past half-century, and there’s still a half-decade-plus until the flooding could be addressed, Reed said residents will continue to be patient because it's their only option.
“This has been going on 50 years. It’s not going to be fixed overnight,” he said.
Reed said Tuesday’s discussion was the first time someone from outside the community has come into Rand with a plan. Now, residents want to see real progress.
“We can’t go backwards,” Reed said. “We’ve got to go forward.”