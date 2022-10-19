Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

More than 70 people packed the Rand Community Center Tuesday evening for a first-of-its-kind discussion with state employees about flooding and drainage issues that have affected Rand’s residents for more than half a century.

Following heavy rainfall in the Kanawha Valley, Rand residents say that for five-plus decades, stormwater and backed-up raw sewage have filled their streets, yards and basements. The same problems have persisted despite the community’s pleas for someone to step in and help.

