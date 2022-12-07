Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

RAVENSWOOD — The effort to bring a titanium smelter to Jackson County hit a snag this week when the County Commission declined to contribute to infrastructure improvements requested by the company.

Berkshire Hathaway recently purchased 2,100 acres at the long-shuttered Century Aluminum site to construct a modern titanium smelting facility that runs on solar power.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com.

