A rare May snowstorm that hammered the western slopes of West Virginia's Eastern mountains from late Monday through early Thursday, depositing thick accumulations of wet, heavy snow, left the Davis area of Tucker County as the new state record-holder for a May snowfall.
"With this morning's observation, the snow total near Davis, WV, is up to 20.3 inches," the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh Forecast Office Tweeted on Thursday. "This is a record for storm total snowfall in May for the entire state of West Virginia."
The 20.3-inch accumulation was recorded at a National Weather Service observation station at Canaan Heights, midway between Davis and Canaan Valley. That reading shattered the state's previous state record May snowfall storm total of 10 inches, set 100 years ago on May 9 at both Beckley in Raleigh County and Kayford in Kanawha. During the 1923 event, only 2 inches of snowfall was recorded at Davis.
Snowshoe Mountain Resort, in Pocahontas County, had 15 inches of snow on the ground Thursday, according to the Weather Service. Along some of the highest mountain ridges of Randolph, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Grant and Tucker counties, snow accumulations in the 12- to 18-inch range were widespread early Thursday, according to Weather Service snow-depth maps.
Following a return to winter weather in the Eastern mountains, and cool, rainy weather elsewhere, a warming trend is making its way through the state, bringing temperatures in the lowlands into the low 70s Friday, the mid-70s on Saturday and up to 80 degrees on Sunday, with a chance of showers each day.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive