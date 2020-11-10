A record high temperature for Charleston set 84 years ago went down in flames on Tuesday, with three other West Virginia cities setting record highs for the date.
Tuesday’s sizzling (for November) 82-degree reading in Charleston topped the previous high of 80 degrees for Nov. 10 set in 1936.
Temperatures also reached the 82-degree mark in Huntington, besting the previous record of 80 degrees established in 2002, while Parkersburg’s 79-degree high temperature was four degrees warmer than that city’s previous record set in 1939.
On Monday, Clarksburg set a record high temperature of 77 degrees for the date, making toast of the previous record of 75 degrees, set in 2005, while Huntington tied its record high for Nov. 9, first set in 1975, with a 79 degree reading.
A cold front will sweep into West Virginia Wednesday, bringing temperatures closer to the norm for mid-November, according to the National Weather Service’s Charleston Forecast Office. From Thursday through Saturday, high temperatures in the Charleston area are expected to linger in the 60s.
The chance of rain is set at 100% in Charleston Wednesday, making the city's virtual Veterans Day observance all the more attractive.