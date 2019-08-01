Recovery Point WV opens new Phase II House in Charleston

Eight women in second phase of the Recovery Point Charleston program are moving into the rehabilitation center’s new Phase II House.
“The Phase II House is a home located across the street from our Recovery Point Charleston location that will house women who are in Phase II of our program, which is the continual of care portion of our program,” said Allison Conley, director of development for Recovery Point West Virginia.
The women moving to Recovery Phase II, and to the new house, have completed the Recovery Phase I curriculum of Recovery Dynamics, which is a program of recovery based on the Twelve Steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.
The curriculum consists of 28 classes and 32 written assignments, gives an overview of the physical, mental, and spiritual nature of alcohol and drug addiction and provides a systematic application of the principles of the 12 steps to their daily lives, according to the Recovery Point WV website.
“During the first phase of our program they don’t have a job or anything like that,” Conley said. “They go to classes, but in Phase II, now they’ve got a job, they are paying program fees, which is like rent. It’s teaching them that discipline of, you have to have a job, you have to pay your bills, all that sort of stuff.”
During Recovery Phase II, the women are required to pay rent (about $70 a week), maintain employment, observe a curfew and attend at least five AA/NA meetings a week.
“The house, it will help them to be more independent, and to continue to teach them accountability as they’re living in that home,” Conley said. “Then it helps our program because those eight women that will be living in the house now, they were actually living inside our facility taking up eight beds for women who maybe need to come into the program from off the streets, so that’s opening eight beds now for other people.”
Recovery Phase II participants have lived in the Recovery Point Charleston Stockton Street facility since it’s opening in 2016, but now with the opening of the Phase II House, eight more beds will open up inside the facility for more women in need.
Recovery Point West Virginia purchased the new Phase II house through funding from the C.C. Dickinson Family Giving Circle, which is a special initiative of The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation that supports women transitioning out of substance abuse treatment.
“We purchased the home through that funding and now we’ve had individuals within the last couple months here in the community that have helped donate furniture, pots and pans, and all that,” Conley said. “Now, [the women] will be responsible for groceries and all of that now that they have a job and everything.”
Conley said that Recovery Point WV is always willing to take donations and that items can be dropped off at 501 Stockton St., in Charleston.
“I thank the C.C. Dickinson Family Giving Circle for providing us with this opportunity, giving a home to these eight women, as this is only going to help more and more women in need across the state.”