Red Cross seeks AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers in WV

The American Red Cross West Virginia Region is looking for AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers to help the Red Cross help more people and respond better to disasters.
Applicants should have strong computer skills with the ability to learn new software programs with geospatial technology proficiency preferred. Positions are available in Charleston, Huntington, Beckley, Huntington, Kearneysville, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Wheeling. The Red Cross is also seeking a VISTA team leader in Charleston. AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers will receive a living allowance and health coverages as well as an end of service year education award or cash stipend.
To apply, submit a resume and cover letter to disastervista@redcross.org. To learn more about the Red Cross VISTA Project, visit www.redcrosswv.org/disastervista.