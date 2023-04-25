Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston’s 2023 Sternwheel Regatta will feature old favorites, like the Wiener Dog and Great Rubber Duck races, and newer ones, like a professional wrestling competition.

The Regatta Commission released the full schedule for this year’s events during a news conference at City Center at Slack Plaza Tuesday afternoon. The Regatta is planned for Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

