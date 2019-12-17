Remains of Randolph County soldier killed in Korean War returned

A Randolph County soldier missing in action since Dec. 2, 1950, has been identified following an analysis of the contents of 55 boxes of purported remains of U.S. servicemen killed in the Korean War that were presented to President Donald Trump by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018.
The remains were identified as those of Cpl. Jackey Dean Blosser of Pickens, a member of Co. D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment of the 7th Infantry Division. Blosser was among 30,000 U.S. and Allied soldiers who were surrounded, then attacked, by a force of 120,000 Chinese troops during the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.
While Blosser has now been accounted for, details of his death remain unknown.
The boxes of remains, presented to Trump as a goodwill gesture following a summit meeting with the North Korean Leader, were sent to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s anthropological laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in August 2018.
The box from which Blosser’s remains were identified was marked as having been collected from the vicinity of a town near the site where the soldier went missing 69 years ago.
Following anthropological analysis and DNA testing that included matching genetic material from the soldier’s tooth fragments with DNA samples from relatives, DPAA scientists were able to positively identify Blosser’s remains.
Records indicate that Blosser, son of William Henry Blosser and Minnie Schoonover Blosser, of Pickens, enlisted in the Army in Parsons in 1948, and was a heavy weapons specialist in his infantry unit. He was 21 at the time of his death.
According to previous news accounts, he was one of 14 siblings in his family.
Blosser will be buried April 24, 2020, in the West Virginia National Cemetery at Grafton.