Carol Proud and her brother Frank Proud never knew their Uncle Stanley.
Before they were born, the 25-year-old sailor was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
His unidentified remains were interred at a Honolulu cemetery along with other sailors from the ship.
But his memory was as close as the picture that sat on their grandparents’ organ in their Tucker County home.
“When you walked into the house, it was the first thing that you saw,” said Frank Proud, 69, of Arizona. “His memory was very, very alive and well in that house, our whole lives.”
“[I heard] just that he was a very kind man, very intelligent, very good with his hands, and young, of course,” said Carol Proud, 67, of Dunbar.
On Thursday, nearly 80 years after he was killed in action, Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. “Stanley” Drwall will finally be laid to rest in his native Tucker County. His remains will be interred at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Thomas.
“It’s actually relief to the entire family, and we’re looking at it as ... a joyful occasion,” Frank Proud said.
Drwall — known as the anglicized “Stanley” — was born in Douglas in Tucker County in 1916 to Polish immigrants Mary and Frank Drwall, according to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
Frank Drwall was a coal miner for the Cumberland Coal Company. The family had three sons and three daughters.
Stanislaw Drwall was killed when the USS Oklahoma, moored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, sustained multiple torpedoes causing it to capsize. The attack led to the death of Drwall and 428 other crew members on board, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense.
For nearly three years after the attack, the Navy worked to recover the remains of the deceased crew members and inter them at the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. service personnel disinterred the remains from the cemeteries and took them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
Only 35 of the men from the USS Oklahoma were able to be identified at that time. The rest, including Drwall, were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
The unknown sailors’ remains were exhumed again beginning in 2015 for identification.
Both Carol Proud and Frank Proud, along with other family members, contributed DNA samples to aid the Navy’s efforts in identifying Drwall’s remains.
“The process of coming to this was pretty incredible....” Carol Proud said. “The Navy eventually had us try to get DNA from a cousin, a male nephew of Uncle Stanley’s in Poland.”
Drwall’s remains were accounted for on March 25.
Besides Drwall, two of his brothers were sailors in World War II.
Wladyslaw “Walter” Drwall was killed nearly a year after Stanislaw when a German submarine torpedoed his ship, sinking it in the Atlantic Ocean. His remains were never recovered.
“He was out there too, but he’ll never be discovered,” Frank Proud said. “He was out there in way deep water.”
After the two sons were killed, the Drwall family insisted their third son Edwin, a medic, be moved to a hospital ship from the beaches, which was safer, Carol said.
On Wednesday, the Drwall’s remains will be brought to Tucker County. Relatives of the family will gather for a ceremony followed by a dinner. Drwall will be laid to rest by his family in the same burial plot his father bought soon after he went missing in action.
“We’re not looking at it as a morbid funeral because we know he’s been dead for 70 years and he’s finally getting to come home,” Frank Proud said. “It’s a celebration for this small town.”