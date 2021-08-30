With approximately three inches of rain expected in the Charleston area as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through this week, Kanawha County emergency officials are keeping an eye on potential flooding, said C.W. Sigman, director of Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Sigman said he’d been in contact with officials from the town of Clendenin because the Elk River is predicted to rise to “action stage” level, but not flood. He’s also talked with fire departments along the Coal River, where water is expected to rise and cover roadways.
“We’re going to pay attention to it,” Sigman said. “I don’t want to say don’t worry about it, because I may be telling something bad. We’re going to keep an eye on it and we’ll keep in good communication with those folks.”
Sigman said as of Monday afternoon, there’s no prediction that the Kanawha River will flood, but a lot depends on where the storms line up.
“[There’s] no prediction from the Weather Service right now that tells us that the Kanawha is going to flood,” he said. “There’s no evidence of it, but again not knowing where the storms are going to line up, we will keep paying attention to what our meteorologists tell us.”
Sigman warned that if residents see water across a roadway, they should not try to cross it.
B.J. Willis, director of 911 and Wayne County Emergency Management, said that county is preparing for flooding.
“We are identifying all of our resources and making sure we are ready to go should the need arise,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding will increase Tuesday and Wednesday the region. The storms are expected to dump two to four inches of rain, with some locally higher amounts of up to six inches, through Wednesday and then tracking northeast through Thursday.
In the Tri-State region, the weather service predicts the Ohio River at Harris Riverfront Park, in Huntington, will rise by 20 feet before Thursday morning.
A flood watch is in effect in for much of the state. Gov. Jim Justice has issued a “State of Preparedness” for all 55 counties.
Willis said Wayne County Emergency Management is on standby and ready to report to the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) if assistance is needed.
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division’s Watch Center will perform around-the-clock monitoring of weather and water levels in rivers and streams and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance, according to the division’s deputy director Greg Fuller.
“With the Governor's State of Preparedness, our partner agencies and county emergency managers are on standby to respond,” Fuller said. “We remain at the ready to provide all possible resources to protect the lives and property of our citizens. In addition to our Enhanced Watch due to COVID-19, we continue our mission by coordinating the state’s response to severe weather or any other threat.”
Willis advised all West Virginians living along streams and creeks to monitor the situation closely.
“It’s not only us that should be prepared, but we advise all citizens to make sure they make a plan of action in case of an emergency, like flooding,” he said. “Make sure you have a working flashlight, storage of food and water for at least 72 hours, a plan of where to go if you need to leave your home and someone to call in case of emergency. Also, when water is covering the road we remind drivers of the old adage, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’”
For updates, follow the West Virginia Emergency Management Division on social media at https://www.facebook.com/WVEMD/ and https://twitter.com/WVEMD.