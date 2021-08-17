As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred approached from the south, all but 10 of West Virginia's 55 counties were included in flash-flood watches issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday.
The watches, in effect through noon Wednesday, advise that 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible during the period, along with occasional thunderstorms and the potential for even more precipitation in areas experiencing multiple rounds of showers. Only a cluster of southeastern counties was excluded from the area covered by the flash-flood watches.
Fred blew ashore from the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, making landfall on the Florida Panhandle, where it left thousands of homes and businesses without power. On Tuesday, the storm-flooded streets, roads and segments of interstate highway in the Atlanta, Georgia, area before being downgraded to a tropical depression and sweeping into the Appalachian Mountains.
Although Fred is expected to exit West Virginia by late Wednesday, most of the state faces a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms from other sources at least through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. A weak cold front will then attempt to cross the area late in the weekend, making additional showers possible.
In the Charleston area, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s Thursday through Sunday.
