A steep, rugged canyon containing more than 3 miles of the South Fork of the South Branch of the Potomac River in Hardy County will be preserved through a conservation easement with the West Virginia Land Trust.
Cliff Canyon, also known as Moorefield Gorge, lies in a rain shadow formed just east of the Appalachian Plateau, creating one of the driest landscapes in the state. The relatively arid climate, paired with the limestone geology of the canyon, provide habitat for a variety of rare plant communities, including a Southern Appalachian Northern White Cedar Woodland, one of only four known to exist worldwide.
At least 18 rare plant species are known to exist on the 755-acre canyon tract, along with the Virginia big-eared bat, listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
Visitors to the remote property are primarily kayakers and canoeists paddling through the canyon in the spring, when Class 2 and Class 3 rapids form.
“The legal protections provided by the easement, combined with the onsite physical barriers, give me confidence that, at least in this unique canyon, life as intended can continue toward perpetuity,” property owner Steve Callen said.
Callen sought the assistance of three conservation groups — the West Virginia Land Trust, The Nature Conservancy and the Potomac Conservancy — to help him preserve the land. In turn, the three organizations applied jointly to the West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund for financial aid in buying a conservation easement for the tract.
“The Nature Conservancy, West Virginia Land Trust and the Potomac Conservancy share a vision of protecting West Virginia’s important and special places,” said Mike Powell, director of lands for The Nature Conservancy in West Virginia.
“Cliff Canyon is one of the most exciting places I’ve seen in the Appalachian region,” the Potomac Conservancy’s Emily Warner said. “To find it nestled just out of sight on a common country road is remarkable.”
“This project encompasses so many good qualities, but what stands out to me is the ruggedness of the land and the solitude one feels in this canyon,” said Ashton Berdine, lands program manager for the West Virginia Land Trust. “It is nice to know it will always stay and feel this way.”