A group of patrons stood by the window looking into the tool room at the Kanawha County Public Library, admiring the neat rows of screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers and drills.
“This is amazing," former West Virginia secretary of state Natalie Tennant said. "Why didn’t somebody think of this before?”
Tennant didn’t check out any home improvement equipment but, like many others, had come to just see what had become of the old downtown library during its renovation.
Andy Longton, in town visiting from Charlottesville, Virginia, was astonished and said Charleston has a library to envy. His friend, local attorney, Jim Kelsh, thought so, too.
“It’s just a beautiful building and a really exciting space,” he said.
After a Monday morning ribbon-cutting, with appearances by local officials, Kanawha County’s main library on Charleston's Capitol Street finally opened its doors to welcome in its first patrons since it closed in early 2020. The $32 million renovation was funded through individual donors.
The smell of freshly coffee brewed coffee hung in the air, while a string trio provided light music for returning patrons who were tentatively trying to navigate this big, new, brightly lit space.
Longtime patrons might need a little time to get their bearings.
Teen materials, previously banished to the fourth floor, are now on the first floor, just outside the teen area. The audio-visual center also is on the first floor, while reference and nonfiction take up the third floor.
The reimagined children’s library can be found on the fourth.
Judy Schuda was going through the fiction stacks. She said she is amazed by the transformation of the old building. Schuda added that it is beautiful and that she is glad to be back in what is her home library.
“Really, I can’t wait just to get real books after 2 ½ years of reading on my tablet,” she said.
The opening of the downtown library also brought in prodigal patrons, area residents who hadn’t followed the library to its temporary location at the Town Center mall.
Robert Wilson said he hadn’t been in a public library since 2020.
“The last book I checked out was about cyber security,” he said.
It had been an important book. Wilson said he’d just graduated with degrees in cyber security and organizational leadership from the University of Charleston.
“I’m hoping to do some consulting,” he said.
In the meantime, he was looking forward Monday to getting his hands on a couple of books.
Library workers helped Wilson get a new card. Throughout the morning, the staff helped several residents update and restore lapsed library cards.
Library worker Ben Bradley said, “We had a big rush of people at 10 a.m. when we first opened, but it’s been steady since.”
There was a sense of returning to normal with different groups of patrons coming back to the Capitol Street location. There were business people and students working over laptops, workers on break from their jobs downtown and families stopping by to resupply.
Brittany Shannon brought in her four children. She homeschools and said the local homeschool community had missed the downtown library.
“We used to come once a week, every week,” Shannon said.
They came for books and library programs such as “story time,” which library worker Jackie Thompson said will be returning.
The Shannons liked what they saw of the new building. Shannon’s 8-year-old daughter, Carly, said the skywalk crossing over Quarrier Street from the parking garage has the best view in the city.
“It really does,” Shannon agreed.
The reopened library brought in students from Charleston Catholic High School, who were downtown on their lunch break. The students had come in to grab food and drinks from the café, a new lunch spot for people in a hurry.
The café is run by Venu Menon, owner of Mea Cuppa, with locations at the Capitol Market and in Elk City, on the city's West Side.
High school juniors Gracie Bumgarner and Rayna Nichols gave high marks to the muffins and sandwich wraps but were more impressed with the library’s young adult section and the IDEA Lab.
The library is an entirely different place to them now, they said.
“It’s just a lot better,” Rayna said. “There weren’t enough things for us to do before and, now, there’s just a lot more.”
Bumgarner nodded and said, “It’s going to take some time just to absorb it all.”
Through the morning and into the lunch hour, a steady stream of patrons came in to look around, update library cards and check out materials.
Longtime library staffer Kevin Kidd said it is great to be back, but more importantly, they are all happy to have the doors open and patrons coming in.
“We have people in here,” he said. “It’s not just a building anymore. It’s a library again.”