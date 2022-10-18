Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The same developers who turned the Atlas Building into a successful apartment complex are at work transforming a nearby, four-story property into additional downtown living.

Wishneff & Associates of Roanoke, Virginia, served as the lead developer on the Atlas. That firm has now moved on to the Professional Building, just east on Quarrier Street, partnering with SQP Construction. The building occupies the corner of Quarrier Street and Leon Sullivan Way.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you