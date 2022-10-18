The same developers who turned the Atlas Building into a successful apartment complex are at work transforming a nearby, four-story property into additional downtown living.
Wishneff & Associates of Roanoke, Virginia, served as the lead developer on the Atlas. That firm has now moved on to the Professional Building, just east on Quarrier Street, partnering with SQP Construction. The building occupies the corner of Quarrier Street and Leon Sullivan Way.
Wishneff and SQP plan to turn three of the four “Food Among the Flowers” floors into 27 market rate apartments. Those will occupy the top three floors, with hoped-for commercial space inhabiting the first.
Somewhat-tenured Charlestonians may recall that the Professional Building — standing as a stolid, 33,000-square-foot sentry — served as the headquarters for Food Among the Flowers on the first floor and other businesses above.
Food Among the Flowers moved to the West Side years ago, taking up residence in an old funeral home.
SQP workers were busy Tuesday making their attack plan on the building, which includes asbestos abatement on the upper floors. The Gazette-Mail could only peruse the first floor, which takes up about 10,000 square feet.
Adam Markwood, Wishneff’s director of investments, said a chief key to the deal lay in securing a 10-year freeze on property taxes from the Kanawha County Commission. The company has also received both state and federal historic tax credits.
“Without [the tax breaks] we wouldn’t be able to support the debt we’ll have to carry, to do the construction the way we’ll want to do it,” Markwood said. “To do the building justice, given construction costs the way they are . . . The numbers are not necessarily great. That subsidy was imperative.”
Investors buy tax credits as a means of investment, providing liquid capital for a developer. Investors may use them to reduce tax liability or sell them for someone else to use.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper is normally strident when it comes to forcing taxpayers to cough up what’s due. Both the Atlas and the Professional Building are worth foregoing some revenue, he says.
“This is so different,” he said. “The money comes into the city in a lot of ways. We don’t lose any. We don’t make money on something that could never happen if they didn’t do this. The fact people will be living and working in that building and eating barbecue ribs at Danny’s . . . I think is great.”
Between purchase and renovation costs, Markwood estimates his firm will have sunk about $6 million into the project.
Most of the 27 units in the Professional Building will be one-bedroom and/or studio affairs, said David Cohen, Wishneff’s investment manager.
“We found that one bedrooms and studios sold well at the Atlas,” Cohen said. “The Atlas was great for us.”
Cohen was on hand Tuesday as the contractors prepared to work. Also present was lead architect Aric Margolis of Margolis Architects.
SQP Chief Operating Officer Cade Vogelsong said he sees the Professional Building as perfectly located — just off the interstate, close to Art Walk destinations, the Clay Center and Capitol Street. About 50 parking spaces exist in an adjacent lot.
Vogelsong and Markwood both say Charleston would do well to follow the lead of Roanoke, Virginia. About 25 years ago, faced with a declining downtown, Roanoke began an aggressive move toward downtown living.
“You see that in a lot of smaller towns,” Markwood said. “Until people make the investment to prove there is a market for downtown housing it’s understandable to be negative about it. Taking former office buildings and converting them into apartments not only adds housing but also takes out of the market unused commercial space.”
The Professional Building joins the Atlas and 900 on Lee as recent downtown living developments. The latter is luxurious and amenity filled. A two-bedroom apartment there costs a little more than $2,000 a month.
Pison Management operates a complex above Ellen’s Ice Cream, one with a sliding rent scale. The same company has said it wants to make the former YWCA on Quarrier into apartments but that has yet to happen.
Markwood says the Professional Building rents will not run nearly as high as 900 on Lee but will not be bargain basement either.
“It’s 33,000 square feet and we’re doing all of it,” Markwood said. “There won’t be a square foot we won’t be touching in some way or the other.”
He said kitchens will feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, same as in the Atlas.
Markwood said when the state of West Virginia increased its historical tax credits from 10 to 25%, “we just started turning over all kinds of rocks in West Virginia.”
He said his firm likes the Charleston market but is not above looking at smaller West Virginia towns featuring historical buildings and a reasonable market.
SQP contractors have done some basic demolition work, in addition to the asbestos removal. One attractive feature is the structure’s big brass doors, which open to a roomy foyer, complete with a chandelier and elevator.