Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Bluestone Resources is nearing a $690 million settlement with a Swiss bank, the Financial Times reported earlier this week.

Executives with Justice’s family of companies have been in talks with Credit Suisse since at least May 2021 after U.K.-based Greensill Capital, which was backed by Credit Suisse, filed for bankruptcy in March of last year.

Greensill had loaned the governor’s companies $850 million in 2018, and Justice confirmed last year that he personally guaranteed the Greensill loans, making him liable for paying any remaining balance.

Justice’s lawsuit against Greensill has been on hold since March 2022 as the parties worked to negotiate a settlement, according to federal court records in the case pending in the Southern District of New York.

Brian Abraham, Justice's chief of staff, referred the Gazette-Mail to Justice's private attorney for comment. Justice’s attorney in the case did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

The governor’s son, James “Jay” Justice III, manages the family’s coal and land companies, including Bluestone Resources. Justice’s daughter, Jillean Justice-Long, manages The Greenbrier hotel and resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Justice offered Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of his family’s coal companies in September. At the time, Justice said his family’s businesses were doing well and that representatives with Credit Suisse and Bluestone Resources were “working along really, really well.”

That deal fell through when Bluestone failed to reach a $300 million refinancing deal with an unnamed party, the Financial Times reported.

As part of the proposed settlement, Justice’s Bluestone mines would increase production and make regular cash payments to Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported.

Credit Suisse also would have an option on funds raised from a potential sale of the mines at a later date. A settlement could be signed within weeks, according to the Financial Times.

Justice had pursued financial dealings with Greensill after his family’s business dealings with Virginia-based Carter Bank began to sour in 2017.

Last year, the Justices settled a lawsuit against Carter Bank. According to the terms of the settlement, the bank restructured the Justices' loans, the Justices dropped their $421 million lawsuit against the bank, and bank executives dropped two confessions of judgment against Jim and Cathy Justice worth $61 million in a Virginia circuit court.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you