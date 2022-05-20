Executives with Justice’s family of companies have been in talks with Credit Suisse since at least May 2021 after U.K.-based Greensill Capital, which was backed by Credit Suisse, filed for bankruptcy in March of last year.
Greensill had loaned the governor’s companies $850 million in 2018, and Justice confirmed last year that he personally guaranteed the Greensill loans, making him liable for paying any remaining balance.
Justice’s lawsuit against Greensill has been on hold since March 2022 as the parties worked to negotiate a settlement, according to federal court records in the case pending in the Southern District of New York.
Brian Abraham, Justice's chief of staff, referred the Gazette-Mail to Justice's private attorney for comment. Justice’s attorney in the case did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
The governor’s son, James “Jay” Justice III, manages the family’s coal and land companies, including Bluestone Resources. Justice’s daughter, Jillean Justice-Long, manages The Greenbrier hotel and resort in White Sulphur Springs.
As part of the proposed settlement, Justice’s Bluestone mines would increase production and make regular cash payments to Credit Suisse, the Financial Times reported.
Credit Suisse also would have an option on funds raised from a potential sale of the mines at a later date. A settlement could be signed within weeks, according to the Financial Times.
Justice had pursued financial dealings with Greensill after his family’s business dealings with Virginia-based Carter Bank began to sour in 2017.
Last year, the Justices settled a lawsuit against Carter Bank. According to the terms of the settlement, the bank restructured the Justices' loans, the Justices dropped their $421 million lawsuit against the bank, and bank executives dropped two confessions of judgment against Jim and Cathy Justice worth $61 million in a Virginia circuit court.