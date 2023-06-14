West Virginia's child well-being rankings have hit a low point, with the state landing in 42nd place overall, according to the 2023 Kids Count Data Book released this week.
The report, produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, delves into household data from all 50 states to analyze the welfare of children and families. The annual Data Book assesses data across 16 indicators within four domains: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors.
These rankings serve as a reflection of how well children are faring in each state, according to the Foundation.
In the 2023 report, West Virginia ranked 36th in economic well-being, 47th in education, 39th in health, and 34th in family and community factors.
This year’s report focused on the escalating costs of child care, concluding that West Virginia's lack of affordable and accessible child care is negatively affecting children and parents.
The report states that West Virginia parents are being forced to frequently miss work or even quit their jobs due to the unavailability of suitable child care options. For those fortunate enough to secure care, the financial burden can be overwhelming. These challenges not only cost the American economy billions of dollars each year, but also impede professional growth for women, according to the report.
During the 2023 West Virginia legislative session, child care providers advocated for basing state subsidies on enrollment, rather than attendance, as a potential solution. Lawmakers introduced House Bill 2854 to make that change, but the legislation did not advance out of the House Finance Committee.
Kristy Ritz, executive director of the West Virginia Association for Young Children and a member of the Kids Count network, said that by basing reimbursements on enrollment rather than attendance, the bill would have offered more financial stability to providers.
Consequently, providers would have been able to increase the number of available child care slots, alleviating the burden of lengthy waitlists for parents. Ritz asserted that if more West Virginia parents could secure reliable child care, it would enable them to work, ultimately benefiting the state's economy.
Kids Count Community Engagement Specialist Bobbie Spry said it was disappointing to see a bill with so much potential to improve the situation completely stall in the legislative process.
“It always seems like in the offseason, when they’re not in session, they have everyone’s best interest at heart, but, when session starts, it’s about businesses and making money,” Spry said of lawmakers. “Anything that helps children and families is always set to the wayside. They say we’ll get to it, but they never do.”
The Data Book highlights the struggle many parents face in finding child care that aligns with their work schedules and commutes. In 2020 and 2021 alone, 13% of West Virginia children 5 years old or younger lived in families where someone had to quit, change or refuse a job due to child care-related issues.
Women are disproportionately affected, facing negative employment consequences related to caregiving five- to eight-times more often than men, Spry said.
Even if parents manage to find a child care center, the exorbitant costs often render it unaffordable, according to the report. For toddlers, the average annual cost of center-based child care in West Virginia stands at $7,955, amounting to 9% of the median income for married couples and 35% for single mothers.
“Thirty-five percent for single mothers. That number blew my mind,” Spry said.
Nationally, the cost of infant child care surpasses in-state college tuition fees in 34 states and the District of Columbia.
While families bear the brunt of the expenses, child care workers themselves are often underpaid, according to the report. In 2022, the median national pay for child care workers was $28,520 per year ($13.71 per hour), falling below wages in the retail and customer service sectors.
“Some of our day care providers make less than $10 an hour, and they’re taking care of the future of West Virginia,” Spry said. “You can go to Target and get paid $16 or $17, as opposed to day care, where you get between $10 and $12 an hour.”
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the failings of the child care market extend beyond individual hardships and have severe consequences for the American economy. One study estimates the annual cost of lost earnings, productivity and tax revenue related to the issue amounts to $122 billion.
Addressing the faltering child care system and fostering a flourishing one will require innovative approaches and significant investments at the local, state and national levels, according to the report.
In April, President Joe Biden issued an executive order aimed at expanding access to affordable child care, reducing costs and increasing wages for child care workers. While this order lays a foundation for progress, more extensive measures are necessary, the report says.
Federal, state and local governments must increase their investments in child care. The report concluded that state and local authorities should maximize the remaining funds from pandemic recovery acts to support essential child care services and expand capacity.
Collaboration between public and private leaders is also crucial in improving the infrastructure for home-based child care, the report concluded. Lowering the barriers to entry for potential providers by increasing access to startup and expansion capital should be a priority.
