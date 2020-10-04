HUNTINGTON — Though other states are beginning to relax COVID-19 guidelines, West Virginia officials this week asked residents to not “fall asleep at the switch” when it comes to virus prevention.
“If the President of the United States can end up with COVID, and if the leader of Great Britain ends up with COVID, we can all end up with it, can we not?” said Gov. Jim Justice on Friday during his press briefing.
Florida Gov. Rob DeSantis last week lifted all of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in the state, including for restaurants and a fine for not wearing a mask. Tuesday, Florida health officials reported a spike in new cases of the virus.
Businesses and gatherings in 89 Tennessee counties have no restrictions beginning Friday. Gov. Bill Lee said he thinks the move will stimulate the economy and he urged the remaining counties to remove their local restrictions.
In West Virginia, guidelines remain in place restricting capacity in businesses including restaurants and the mask mandate remains in place.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the restrictions need to remain in place but they may shift as more is learned about the virus.
“We are constantly learning about this,” Marsh said. “I think the governor made a good point — the president and his circle get tested on a daily basis as I understand it. This is an ubiquitous virus and when we let our guard down we have more problems with COVID-19.”
“In anything, the novelty of something, the alertness goes high,” Justice said. “The more we have to deal with anything, we begin to ease off and drop our guard. Well this thing can kill you.”
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain high in West Virginia, with 164 patients as of Thursday according to the state’s dashboard.
Of those, 54 are in intensive care and 32 are on ventilators. Deaths related to the virus topped 350 this past week.
“It’s really important we continue those measures so we can make sure West Virginia is a safe place to be, all the counties reduce spread of COVID, protect our elderly, protect each other and keep that spread down, which is a critical factor in our position nationally and getting us back to doing all the things we want to do,” Marsh said.
Complaints of businesses not following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines can be reported to the local health department.