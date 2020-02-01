Resurrection or demolition? Future of historic Tyler County Poor Farm in doubt

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.