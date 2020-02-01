Resurrection or demolition? Future of historic Tyler County Poor Farm in doubt

MIDDLEBOURNE -- The 103-year-old Tyler County Home, known to many as the Poor Farm, is no stranger to hard times after decades of providing food, shelter and fellowship to the county's impoverished, homeless and infirm.
Now the historic building is in a struggle for its own survival.
From the time it opened in 1917 until it stopped accepting new residents in 1951, the farm and its rambling red brick residential building provided the citizens of Tyler County with a safety net of of basic survival tools, many of them produced on-site by its residents. The farm's 190 acres provided pasture and hay for a herd of dairy cows, plus crops of corn and potatoes consumed by residents, as well as the cattle, chickens and hogs they tended.
Its presence helped hundreds of Tyler countians survive an era of high unemployment and low farm prices that followed the end of World War I, and then supported hundreds more throughout the 1930s in toughing out hardships imposed by the Great Depression.
When economic times improved, there was still a need for safe, secure housing for single mothers, orphans, the elderly, and people with illnesses or disabilities who were unable to work and their families were unable to support.
Many West Virginia counties operated similar poor farms or county homes during the early part of the 20th Century until Social Security and state and federal welfare programs, spawned under the New Deal, began assuming a larger share of indigent and geriatric care delivery. The last of the state's poor farms closed in the early 1960s, and only a few of their residential buildings remain standing.
The Tyler County Poor Farm, built by Middlebourne contractors T.O. Johnson and C.D. Jemison for about $30,000, included 22 residential rooms on each of two floors -- one for men and the other housing women. It also contained a dining room, a large attic, an abundance of interior carved wood accent pieces, and an assortment of porches.
After accomplishing its initial mission of caring for the needy in the early 1950s, the building and its surrounding farmland was leased to the Tyler County Fair association, eventually becoming the county's fairgrounds.
Part of the Poor Farm building was used as an office by the fair association, while other space became the headquarters for the county's Office of Emergency Services and a classroom for the Head Start program. In more recent years, the building served as a storage unit for the fair and the OES.
In 2008, the building was vacated. The following year, it was added to the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia's Endangered Properties List for historically significant at-risk structures. The endangered properties designation is meant to generate interest in re-use schemes and put owners and potential re-developers in touch with historic preservation grant and loan programs. But in the case of the Tyler County Poor House building, no physical rehabilitation work has been done since it was identified as one of the eight most endangered historic properties in the state nearly 11 years ago.
"The building remains vacant and continues to deteriorate due to frequent vandalism and severe water damage from a leaking roof and box gutters and downspouts that are in desperate need of stabilization and replacement," according to a 2017 followup report on the poor farm by the PAWV. "The county has had insufficient funds to maintain the building and it has slowly deteriorated."
Soon after the Tyler County Commission began discussing the possibility of demolishing the building in the fall of 2015, the Tyler County Restoration Committee was formed, and began raising money for use in rehabilitating the historic building. Within 20 months, the group had raised nearly $30,000 through hot dog sales, spaghetti dinners, yard sales and public donations.
"We were ready to order new doors and windows, and have them put in with help from prisoners, when the county commission told us to stop raising money for the building," said Restoration Committee member Tonya Fletcher, of Middlebourne.
In news accounts about the fundraising effort, county commissioners have denied telling committee members to either start or stop fundraising activities.
After consulting with Allegheny Design Services, of Morgantown, the commission was told early last year it would cost nearly $6 million to restore the century-old building. Commissioners voted in June to seek bids to demolish the structure, later determined to require some asbestos abatement work. Apparently, no demolition has been scheduled.
After learning about the demolition vote, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Susan Pierce wrote to Tyler County Commission President Eric Vincent last June to advise him that the building is believed to be eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
"It is our understanding that the public is interested in preserving this building," Pierce wrote. As an alternative to demolition, she continued, "the first step would be mothballing the building during the preparation of a National Register nomination" -- a process that would be eligible for cost-sharing funds from the Historic Preservation Office.
If the building is listed on the National Register, the county commission could receive additional state and federal funds to help cover stabilization and rehabilitation costs. Tax credits would also be available to help rehabilitate the building for re-use.
If the county receives federal or state permitting or funding to conduct the planned demolition, or if the demolitions is done in anticipation of receiving state or federal aid, the planned demolition must follow a consultation with Pierce's office. The State Historic Preservation Office, Pierce wrote, is required by law to "assist in the protection and preservation of historic resources in cooperation with any private or public society, organization or agency."
Pierce concluded that she hoped "Tyler County will consider these alternatives and would be available to discuss the reuse of the Tyler County Poor Farm Building."
While the building requires extensive roof repairs and gutter and porch replacements, its brickwork, stairs and interior walls remained in satisfactory condition when the PAWV examined the structure in 2009. The building could be stabilized and further deterioration averted by spending several thousand dollars on partial and temporary fixes before tackling a major project, like a new roof, according to Alliance personnel.
While the county commission, along with a number of community members, believe the building is either beyond repair, or not worth the cost of repair as estimated by the commission's consultant, members of the Tyler County Restoration Committee say they will continue the fight to save the building.
"This is one of the last buildings of its kind still standing," said Peggy George, president of the committee. "My grandmother lived here in the 1930s, when she was a young single mother and had nowhere else to go. It's a landmark for this area and it's worth fighting to save. But I'm afraid we may be fighting a losing battle."
"As long as it's still standing," said Wade, "there's hope."