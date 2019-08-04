Reunions: Aug. 4, 2019

The 90th Annual Smoot Family Reunion: Aug. 9-11 at the picnic pavilion on the banks of the Little Coal River in Madison and West Virginia State University, Institute. A banquet will be held Aug. 9 at the West Virginia State University honoring family elders and achievers. Activities on Aug. 10 include the annual meeting and election of officers, children’s activities and fish fry. The traditional program and picnic will be held on Aug. 11 featuring speaker Frederick Hightower – muralist, sculptor, and preacher, along with scripture, singing, reminiscing and food.
East Bank Class of 1979: 6 to 11 p.m., Aug. 10, Moose Club in Charleston. For information on 40th year reunion contact Lynn Stanley Pugh at 304-949-3005 or Norma Thomas at 304-744-1781.
Cannelton, Carbondale and surrounding areas: Aug. 17 in the Cannelton Union Hall. Barbecue dinners will be served. Those who lived or currently live in the areas are invited. Call Lillian Goodson at 304-981-2159.
Smalley Family: Noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 18, Liberty Lions Club, W.Va. 34, south of Kenna. Bring a covered dish or two. There will be fellowship, bingo and prizes. Descendants of Franklin Winfield Smalley and Laura Martin Smalley are invited. Contact: Vaughn Shafer at 304-344-2839.
Hendricks Family Reunion: Aug. 24 at the Mineral Wells community building on W.Va. 14. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with activity beginning at noon. Bring a dish for the meal; soda, water and ice will be provided. Descendants of the Thomas Paul Hendricks family are invited. Call 304-699-5343 or 304-422-1744.
Informal Camps Reunion: Sept. 28 at the Camelot site on Blue Creek. There is no formal program, so arrive when you wish. Bring your own gear for life on the creek.
USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates: Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Contact: Robert G. McAnally, 152 Frissell St., Hampton, Virginia 23663, phone: 727-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com. Visit the website: http://ussiwojimashipmates.cfns.net/; Facebook: USSIwoJimaShipmates.
