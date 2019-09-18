Reunions: Sept. 18, 2019

Clay County High School and Widen High School all class reunion: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Clay High School cafeteria. Held in conjunction with the Golden Delicious Apple Festival (Thursday to Sunday). Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and is by donation. Proceeds will be used for the Alumni Scholarship Fund. The Clay County High School Athletic Hall of Fame awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the CCHS Auditorium. Confederate Railroad will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Square.
Hoffman Family: Saturday, Little Creek Park, Shelter No. 1. Bring a covered dish and 2-liter bottle of soda. Descendants of John Wesley Hoffman and Florence Letha Hoffman are invited.
East Bank High School Class of ’54: 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 27 at the Harding Family Restaurant located in Mink Shoals. For more details on the 65th reunion, call 304-595-1945.
Informal Camps Reunion: Sept. 28 at the Camelot site on Blue Creek. There is no formal program, so arrive when you wish. Bring your own gear for life on the creek.
USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates: Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Contact: Robert G. McAnally, 152 Frissell St., Hampton, VA 23663, phone: 727-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com. Visit the website: http://uss iwojimashipmates.cfns.net/; Facebook: USSIwoJimaShip mates.
