You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Reunions: Sept. 18, 2019

Clay County High School and Widen High School all class reunion: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Clay High School cafeteria. Held in conjunction with the Golden Delicious Apple Festival (Thursday to Sunday). Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and is by donation. Proceeds will be used for the Alumni Scholarship Fund. The Clay County High School Athletic Hall of Fame awards ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the CCHS Auditorium. Confederate Railroad will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Square.

Hoffman Family: Saturday, Little Creek Park, Shelter No. 1. Bring a covered dish and 2-liter bottle of soda. Descendants of John Wesley Hoffman and Florence Letha Hoffman are invited.

East Bank High School Class of ’54: 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 27 at the Harding Family Restaurant located in Mink Shoals. For more details on the 65th reunion, call 304-595-1945.

Informal Camps Reunion: Sept. 28 at the Camelot site on Blue Creek. There is no formal program, so arrive when you wish. Bring your own gear for life on the creek.

USS Iwo Jima (LPH2/LHD7) Shipmates: Oct. 2-5, Sheraton Waterside Hotel, Norfolk, Virginia. Contact: Robert G. McAnally, 152 Frissell St., Hampton, VA 23663, phone: 727-723-0317; yujack46709@gmail.com. Visit the website: http://uss iwojimashipmates.cfns.net/; Facebook: USSIwoJimaShip mates.

Reunion notices may be submitted by mail to The Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301, faxed to 304-348-1233, or email: news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime telephone number. Information will not be taken by phone.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Blankenship, Sharon - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Bourgeois, Cora- 3 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Carver, Donald- 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Chestnut, John- 6 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Freshour, Dexter- 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Mace, Orphia- 11 a.m., Centralia Cemetery, Centralia.

Midkiff, Paul- 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Wyatt, Pauline - 11 a.m., St. Anthony Catholic Church, Charleston.