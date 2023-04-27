A festival most recently held in Institute will make its way to Charleston this year.
The 23rd annual Ribfest BBQ Festival will be Sept. 14 through 17 at Haddad Riverfront Park. This year’s event will be hosted by Quantum Sports and Quantum Party Rentals.
“It's a great opportunity for everybody to come down, enjoy some family time, listen to good music and have some world-class barbecue ribs,” owner Aaron Wood said.
Wood, who owns Quantum Party Rentals and Quantum Sports Center, bought the rights to Ribfest from previous organizer Bill Picozzi, he said. Wood declined to say the terms of the sale.
In recent years, the event has been held at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.
“I think it's important that it's back in the city of Charleston because of the great venue that the city has," Wood said. "We can showcase our home state here at Haddad Riverfront Park, and I think it's just the best location to have the festival.”
The event will feature six “world-class” barbecue vendors, Wood said, as well as rides for kids, puppet shows, and musical acts including the Kentucky Headhunters, the Coasters, Pauly and the Grease Balls, the Carpenter Ants and the Esquires.
This year’s event will not have an admission charge, though people will have to pay for their food and for kids’ rides, he said.
Janice Saar, sales director for Quantum Party Rentals, said kids activities will take up nearly an entire block during the festival.
“We're so excited to do this this year, to bring it to the Boulevard and to bring it to our friends and our families and locals – it's just the most exciting thing we've got coming this year,” she said.
Coinciding with the rib festival, Quantum Sports Center will host baseball, softball and soccer tournaments at Shawnee Sports Complex.
“We're going to be trying to bring out a lot of local teams as well as a lot of out of state teams,” James Clark, director of leagues and tournaments at Quantum Sports. “We worked hand-in-hand with West Virginia Football Club recently back in early April for their fourth annual Capital City Classic and we were able to get about 176 teams for that event. We're hoping to build off that to continue that success and bringing more people from out of state into our beautiful state to showcase what our city has to offer them as well.”
Teams can register for the Ribfest Soccer Classic, the Ribfest-sponsored Top Gun Baseball State Championship Tournament or the Top Gun Softball State Championship Tournament at quantumsportscenter.com or gotsoccer.com.
More information about Ribfest is available at https://www.wvribfest.com/
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive