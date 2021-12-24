The Roane County Commission and the family of a man killed by a Roane County sheriff’s deputy reached a settlement in a wrongful death case filed in 2019.
The Roane County Commission will pay $700,000 to the family of Timmy Rhodes, who died after Deputy Michael King shot him while responding to a report of a vehicle spinning gravel on Ambler Ridge Road in February 2019, according to court documents.
As part of the settlement, Rhodes’ family agreed to have U.S. District Judge Thomas Johnston permanently dismiss the case from his docket.
The county commission isn’t admitting any liability in Rhodes’ death as part of the settlement.
Rhodes’ family had alleged commissioners and former sheriff Todd Cole ignored reports about King’s misconduct and excessive uses of violence, even when he wasn’t on duty, prior to Rhodes’ death.
Rhodes and his fiancee, Tammy Nichols, were traveling to a Rhodes family home on Feb. 22, 2019 when a neighbor called 911 after Rhodes’ truck tires spun and kicked up rocks.
Rhodes was on his way to the home to check the mail and check on the home, which wasn’t occupied at the time, according to the lawsuit filed in 2019.
“While nothing will bring Timmy back, we hope that this resolution will provide some level of closure for his family,” said Booth Goodwin, of Goodwin & Goodwin in Charleston, who was part of the legal team representing Rhodes’s family.
The settlement will be split between Rhodes’ siblings. His mother declined her portion of the settlement.
King paid the costs of Rhodes’s burial and funeral, $7,439.88, to the Rhodes family, according to court documents, and will not pay any additional money in the settlement.
The lawsuit alleged King had advanced quickly on the Rhodes family property, pointed a shotgun at Rhodes and Nichols and ordered them to the ground, saying “that it would not bother him to ‘blow your f-----g brains out,’” according to the complaint.
Goodwin said, in a statement released Dec. 16, he and Dante diTrapano, with Calwell Luce diTrapano PLLC, were prepared to show King shot Rhodes in the head at point-blank range while Rhodes was lying on the ground.
King had told his superiors that Rhodes became aggressive and lunged at him leading to a physical altercation on the ground for King’s gun.
Nichols said Rhodes did not physically assault or threaten King, saying Rhodes once pulled his legs up in a way that looked like he was trying to stand.
Court documents in the case indicated that forensic evidence showed Rhodes was lying on the ground when King shot him and overall did not support King’s version of events.
After King shot Rhodes in the face, Nichols asked if Rhodes was dead.
“Not yet, but he will be,” King allegedly said, according to the lawsuit.
Before Timmy Rhodes died on Feb. 22, Cole and the Roane County Commission had received complaints from citizens about King routinely using excessive force and making threats of lethal force, but no action was taken to curb King’s behavior, according to the complaint.
In one instance of alleged excessive force given in the lawsuit, attorneys said King, in 2013, detained a “very minor” child in the back of his police cruiser because the child’s hat had flown out of a school bus window.
In 2014, a woman called 911 after King, with his hand on his gun, allegedly commanded her to leave a dance at Walton Middle School when she came to pick up her child, according to the complaint.
The Rhodes case is one of at least three cases involving King.
Judge Johnston dismissed an excessive force lawsuit against King and the commission on Nov. 30 after parties in that case reached a settlement.
The terms of that settlement have not been made public.
In that case, Brad Proctor said King and three other deputies punched and kicked him while he laid on the ground with his hands out, complying with their orders, when deputies executed an arrest warrant at his home in January 2018. Proctor also alleged the deputies handcuffed him and threw him out into the snow while he wasn’t wearing a shirt. He said they left him there for an hour.
Another wrongful death case involving King is set for trial in April 2022.
In that case, King fatally shot Michael Nichols after one of his neighbors called King on his personal cellphone to discuss an issue they had with Michael Nichols, according to a representative of Michael Nichols’ estate. Neither the neighbors nor King notified Roane County 911 dispatchers or the Roane County Sheriff’s Office of the issue, which hindered the opportunity for emergency responders to get to the scene in a timely fashion to render medical aid to Michael Nichols, according to the lawsuit.
King was not on duty at the time of the call, and he went to Nichols’ home where he shot Nichols three times. Nichols “presented no imposing threat to anyone” and was not armed when he died, according to the lawsuit, in which the plaintiffs also say forensic evidence indicates Nichols was doubled over or sitting on the ground when King fired at least two of the shots.
diTrapano said in the Timmy Rhodes and Michael Nichols cases, King was not wearing his department-issued body camera and did not have a search warrant.
Roane County Commission President Randy Whited referred the Gazette-Mail to their attorney, Wendy Greve with Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe in Charleston, for comment. Greve had not responded to a request for comment as this story was published.