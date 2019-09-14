Roane County football player dies after collapsing during a Friday game

A Roane County High School football player who collapsed during a game at Clay County High on Friday has died.
Alex Miller, a senior wide receiver/defensive back on the Roane County team, received immediate emergency medical attention and was taken to a local hospital, Roane County superintendent Richard Duncan said, but those efforts ultimately were unsuccessful. Duncan told MetroNews on Saturday that EMTs already were stationed at the game.
According to reports, Miller collapsed after the first quarter Friday night. The rest of the game originally was postponed to Saturday, but now is postponed indefinitely.
Duncan said Roane County High was opened to students, staff and community members Saturday afternoon to talk to counselors and local pastors. Further support would be provided in the coming days and weeks.
Miller's death was the first death of a West Virginia prep football player during a game since 2013, when South Harrison player Dylan Jeffries died nine days after suffering a severe head injury against Lincoln High. That same season, Richie County linebacker Chuck Schofield died following a head injury against Wirt County.