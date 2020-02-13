Rock slide closes road in Mingo County

West Williamson rock slide

A rock slide on old U.S. 52 in West Williamson closed the road on Wednesday night, as rain continued to loosen trees and rocks on hillsides throughout the region.

 WVDOT | Courtesy photo

WILLIAMSON − A massive rock slide on Wednesday evening caused one car accident and has closed down old U.S. 52 in West Williamson, just past the old Tunnel Drive Inn toward Fairview Addition.

Williamson Fire Department and Williamson Police Department responded to the scene just before 10 p.m.

That section of Armory Road is closed down as well.

One passenger in the vehicle was being treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. The slide also knocked over power, telephone, and internet lines, causing outages to customers in the Williamson area.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Bria, Dominick - 1 p.m., St. Anthony’s Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Bright, Louella - 11 a.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Childers, Rhonda - 1:30 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Meador, Wanda - 11 a.m., Oak Hill Baptist Church.

Payne, Dollie - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Spears, Gary - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Stringer, Jane - 1 p.m., St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Charleston.

Whited Sr., Greg - 11 a.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.