Be careful of online romance scams in February by making sure people are who they claim to be.

West Virginia residents should be on alert as romance scams are expected to surge around Valentine’s Day. A record $547 million was lost to romance scams in the U.S. in 2021, up from $304 million in 2019. 

Scammers inundate dating apps and social media around Valentine’s Day to prey on lonely singles because those desperate for love and connection are more susceptible to being victimized.

