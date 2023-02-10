West Virginia residents should be on alert as romance scams are expected to surge around Valentine’s Day. A record $547 million was lost to romance scams in the U.S. in 2021, up from $304 million in 2019.
Scammers inundate dating apps and social media around Valentine’s Day to prey on lonely singles because those desperate for love and connection are more susceptible to being victimized.
Social Catfish, a company that verifies online identities with reverse image searches -- released a study on the most catfished states in America after analyzing the most recent FBI and FTC data released in 2022.
In West Virginia, 95 victims lost $1,458,019 to romance scams in 2021, an average loss of $15,348 per victim.
It is critical that Americans know how to spot and avoid romance scams to avoid becoming victims.
Follow these tips to avoid getting caught in a scam:
If a profile seems too good to be true, it’s probably a fake profile. Try performing areverse image searchto see if the picture matches the name. If the photo is used on many dating apps using different names, it is a scam.
If an online love interest keeps coming up with reasons not to meet in person, they probably aren’t who they say they are.
If a person asks for money, crypto currency or gift cards, they are probably a scammer.