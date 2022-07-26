After predicting that parts of West Virginia could receive up to 5 inches of rain by late Thursday, the National Weather Service on Tuesday placed nearly half of the state's 55 counties on watch for possible flash flooding through early Friday.
"Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect the region through Friday morning," according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office. "Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected by week's end, with locally higher amounts possible," creating "an increasing threat for flash flooding."
Flash flooding was already taking place by midday Tuesday in Mingo County, where up to 3 inches of rain had fallen, forcing Gilbert Creek to rise out of its banks and "flood numerous roads and several homes," according to the Weather Service.
Portions of Mingo, McDowell and Wyoming counties were included in a flash flood warning for potentially "life-threatening flooding of creeks, streams and roads" in and around Gilbert, Red Jacket, Hanover and R.D. Bailey Lake through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Twenty West Virginia counties, including Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Wayne, Clay and Mason, and portions of six others were included in the weather service's watch for flash flooding, in effect through early Friday.
Three-day rain totals of more than 4 inches were deemed possible along a belt extending into parts of six counties from Kanawha northward to Braxton. The Charleston area was expected to receive the most rainfall -- up to 4.96 inches -- while up to 4.2 inches was projected for Summersville, 4.1 inches for Flatwoods, 3.98 for Logan and 3.84 for Huntington.
The lingering rainfall is the product of a cold front that swept into West Virginia from the north on Monday and stalled out over the central portion of the state, according to the Weather Service. That set the stage for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms along and to the south of the front through the end of the week.
The threat of widespread flooding from the storm prompted Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday to issue a State of Preparedness proclamation, authorizing state personnel to pre-position equipment and supplies, and to monitor and respond to emergency situations caused by the storm.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.