After predicting that parts of West Virginia could receive up to 5 inches of rain by late Thursday, the National Weather Service on Tuesday placed nearly half of the state's 55 counties on watch for possible flash flooding through early Friday.

"Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect the region through Friday morning," according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office. "Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected by week's end, with locally higher amounts possible," creating "an increasing threat for flash flooding."

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

