S.C. Chamber of Commerce to host 28th Annual Groundhog Breakfast

The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will host its 28th Annual Groundhog Breakfast, presented by Dow, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 2nd Ave. S.W., South Charleston. The speaker presentations will begin at 8 a.m.
This long-standing tradition features different presentations from various sectors affecting the business community. The following individuals are scheduled to speak: Gov. Jim Justice, State of West Virginia; Mayor Frank Mullens Jr., City of South Charleston; WV Site Leader Tom O’Neal, Dow; Dr. Martin Roth, University of Charleston; CEO Dan Lauffer, Thomas Health; and State Director Debra Martin, West Virginia Small Business Development Center.
Dow is the Grand Host of this year’s breakfast. Gold and Silver Program Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
The cost of the breakfast is $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight. Individual ticket prices increase to $45 per person on Monday. Seating is limited and reservations are highly recommended. For reservations or more information, contact the South Charleston Chamber office at 304-744-0051 or soccoc@wvdsl.net.