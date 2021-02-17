HUNTINGTON — The recent snow and ice storms have left some people without power, heat or a way to get to safety.
While Appalachian Power and parent company American Electric Power are outsourcing with companies such as Asplundh to remove trees from power lines, local businesses are working to clear roads and driveways that might be blocking people in.
Alex Parlock, owner of Stop, Chop and Drop: Tree Service and Mulch Supplier, said he is receiving as many as six times the amount of service calls as usual to remove trees, and working around snow and ice can be tough.
“We do this stuff all the time, but it gets tricky with the ice,” Parlock said. “You have a lot more forces, different angles and different weight distribution throughout the trees. If you cut the wrong thing, you could potentially make the tree fall, if it hasn’t already.”
Parlock said his workers were able to help an older person Wednesday, and timing was lucky.
Parlock said after receiving a phone call requesting a quote on the cost of clearing a long, steep driveway for an older couple, the couple’s son had called Parlock back and said his dad had fallen and was experiencing seizures.
Parlock said his employees showed up to help clear the driveway before an ambulance arrived and that, because of how steep the driveway was, a second ambulance had to be called.
The men were able to clear the driveway just as the second ambulance arrived, Parlock said, so the EMS workers were able to get the man in the ambulance without trouble.
“The second ambulance got there just as my guys finished clearing the driveway, and they got up to the house,” Parlock said. “If they couldn’t get up to the house, they would have had to sled him like a quarter of a mile, like on a sled, to get him down the hill or figure out something, but luckily, they were able to get up there in the ambulance.”
Phil Moye, spokesman for American Electric Power, said the company uses contractors such as Asplundh so they know they are working with people who have experience with power lines, which ensures everyone’s safety.
The lack of electricity has sent some people in search of generators to keep appliances running or gasoline to travel somewhere safer, but shops in the hardest-hit areas are running out of both.
There have been multiple shipments of generators to local stores, including Home Depot, Lowe’s and Kenny Queen Hardware. As of Wednesday evening, there were no stores in the greater Huntington area with generators available.
Kenny Queen Hardware posted on Facebook that it expected to receive a shipment of generators at 8 a.m. Thursday available at its Huntington/Lavalette location, and said people could call to prepay and reserve a generator.
Nicci Dille, manager at the Kenny Queen location in Barboursville, said the generators were reserved within the first two hours but that there might be a handful more available.
“We already reserved all the ones we can, but we don’t know exactly how many we’re getting, so we didn’t want to reserve more and then not get enough in,” Dille said.
Barboursville Home Depot manager Denny Britton said his store is expecting another shipment of generators before the end of the week, but employees have not been given an exact arrival time.
Along with generators, propane tanks and gasoline are becoming more difficult to find.
Cars lined up Tuesday and Wednesday morning outside of Arrick’s Propane, in Ohio, and local gas stations are running out of supply.
Managers at Sheetz, Marathon and Speedway gas stations in the Huntington area reported that they had sold out of propane tanks and are unsure when new shipments will arrive.
Gas stations in Wayne County, while also dealing with their own power outages, also have reported running out of gasoline and that those in need could be heading to Huntington to refill.