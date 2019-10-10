Salvation Army accepting Christmas assistance applications

The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance program will begin taking applications on the following dates:
Kanawha County -- Thursday and Friday, Tennessee Ave. (Gym), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Boone County -- Thursday, BARN Community Center, Nellis, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Putnam County -- Oct. 14-18, Teays Valley Nazarene Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clay County -- Oct. 14 and 15, Lion’s Club Building, Clay, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Roane County -- Oct. 14 and 15, The Salvation Army, Spencer, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Interested clients must apply in the county where they live. Children ages newborn through 12 are eligible for the Angel Tree Program with approved application. Families and seniors are also eligible for a food basket.
The following information must be provided:
• Photo identification for applicant
• Proof of residency (i.e. utility bill in applicant's name)
• A secondary form of identification for all family members in the household. (Accepted forms of secondary identification include: state-issued driver’s license; state or federal government issue photo I.D.; passport; employee ID; school ID; health insurance card (not Medicare); Matricula Consular ID card; US military ID).
• Proof of all income and expenses. (If applicant receives food stamps, a copy of the award letter showing the amount received is acceptable in place of income and expenses.)
For information or questions concerning the Christmas programs, call Maj. Lori Gilliam or Vandy Justice at 304-343-4548.