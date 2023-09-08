The group Save Coonskin Park has reached more than 11,000 petition signatures and submitted them to the Federal Aviation Administration, in an effort to ward off a proposed extension of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway into the facility.
That proposal, which would bury 440 acres of trails and other natural attractions, received another $2.29 million grant from the FAA last week. That money will pay for a third, and perhaps final, phase of work on an Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS.
The group began collecting signatures this spring. While the signatures stack up, so does money spent on the EIS. The amount is now up to $8.93 million.
Retired Air National Guard Adjutant Gen. Allen Tackett serves as chairman of the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission. Both the Guard and the airport operate out of the hilltop facility. In a recent Gazette-Mail interview, Tackett expressed support for the extension, saying flattening land could improve the park.
That’s not the way Save Coonskin Park sees it.
“The proposed expansion would bulldoze 440 acres of woodland trails and shelters in Coonskin Park, including the beautiful Coonskin Branch Hollow and its waterfalls and rock formations,” a news release from the group said. “The resulting denuded hilltop also would landlock 375 acres of woodland trails, shelters and the Kanawha Valley Railroad Museum, effectively closing that area of the park.”
Of the 11,087 people who have signed the petition, 10,095 listed a West Virginia residence. That includes 8,110 from Kanawha County and 4,477 from Charleston.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive