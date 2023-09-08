Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The group Save Coonskin Park has reached more than 11,000 petition signatures and submitted them to the Federal Aviation Administration, in an effort to ward off a proposed extension of the West Virginia International Yeager Airport runway into the facility.

That proposal, which would bury 440 acres of trails and other natural attractions, received another $2.29 million grant from the FAA last week. That money will pay for a third, and perhaps final, phase of work on an Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS.

