Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Those who have spent time in downtown Huntington recently have probably noticed some changes around the Cabell County Courthouse dome and clocktower.

In July, the Cabell County Commission approved a bid of $194,075 from BrandSafway to install scaffolding around the clocktower. The scaffolding will allow potential contractors to get a closer look at the area before bidding on the restoration project.

Recommended for you