Engineering camp instructor David Cartwright reconnects a battery-powered bristle bot for John Auville (right) as Nolan Clemente (left) and Ethan Adkins (center) play with their creations on a table this week at the University of Charleston.
Engineering camp instructor David Cartwright reconnects a battery-powered bristle bot for John Auville (right) as Nolan Clemente (left) and Ethan Adkins (center) play with their creations on a table this week at the University of Charleston.
Youth across West Virginia have been doing more than sleeping in and playing on their phones this summer thanks to a series of weeklong camps that have given them hands-on experience with various scientific concepts.
A collaboration between National Youth Science Academy and West Virginia Science Adventures, STEAM Adventure Day Camps have been held at locations around the state. This week, the camp was on the campus of the University of Charleston.
Each camp features a different theme, covering topics ranging from engineering and Earth science to coding and microbiology.
“It’s a way to introduce them to the sciences, to spark an interest, to spark that sparkle in their eye that maybe this is something I can do,” said David McCloud, an assistant at the camp. “Many times in West Virginia, kids don’t realize that there’s world-leading research occurring here where they live.
“They see things on YouTube, or they see a Reddit post, or they hear something on TV, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, that’s somebody way far away from here.’ No, these things are happening at Marshall, at WVU, at UC, and at West Virginia State. They’re happening at schools around here. This level of science is here and can be accessed without having to leave.”
This week’s “Builders Lab!” camp at UC centered on engineering, with children making models of Mars rovers, conducting statistic analysis with Skittles and building balloon-powered cars. The camp was structured to allow children — in grades four through seven — to learn high-level concepts in digestible forms.
“The kids love being on the campuses. The kids get a college-emergent experience on top of the camp experience, so they both get the STEM enrichment we are trying to provide and they also see life on a college campus,” Ryan Haupt, National Youth Science Academy executive director, said. “We thought that was valuable as well, to make sure that, you know, college campuses or university campuses are a place where kids could feel comfortable, welcomed, feel belonging. That’s sort of one of the reasons we stuck with UC as a partner in this particular program.”
Thursday morning, Marshall University computer science professor and camp instructor David Cartwright led 16 children in the science camp through a “bristle bot” experiment.
To construct the tiny robots, children used the bristle from a toothbrush and pipe cleaners. A small battery provided the electrical charge to power the bristle bot, but the real challenge was in controlling where it went. After some practice, the students were making their creations go straight, roll around and even navigate an obstacle course.
“We want to spark that imagination, spark that inquisitiveness about the physical world, and that’s why we do what we do,” Cartwright said.
One of the kids attending this year’s science camp,
The Builders Lab! camp was the second of the summer for Mariella Rice, 10, who also attended a camp that featured LEGOs. She said she liked both camps because she enjoys building and engineering. Rice said her favorite part of the bristle bot experiment was when the bots started to spin around and tried to fall off the table. Rice said she’s already planning to come back for next year’s camps.
McCloud said he hopes to see the camps expand to more counties in West Virginia. The camps start in June or July every year and are open to students in grades 5-12. For more information, visit www.nysacademy.org.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive