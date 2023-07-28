Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Youth across West Virginia have been doing more than sleeping in and playing on their phones this summer thanks to a series of weeklong camps that have given them hands-on experience with various scientific concepts.

A collaboration between National Youth Science Academy and West Virginia Science Adventures, STEAM Adventure Day Camps have been held at locations around the state. This week, the camp was on the campus of the University of Charleston.

