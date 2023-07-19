J. Wayne Morris, leader of Buckskin Council's delegation to the 2023 National Jamboree, awaits the arrival of a charter bus for transportation to the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reservation from a Laidley Field parking area.
Boy Scouts from the Charleston-based Buckskin Council gather to provide family members with a group-portrait photo opportunity before departing from Laidley Field for the Summit Bechtel Family Scout Reserve, home of the 2023 National Jamboree.
About 15,000 Scouts from every U.S. state converged Wednesday on West Virginia to take part in scouting's 20th National Jamboree, a 10-day gathering held at the 10,600-acre Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve bordering New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
A local traffic alert was issued by the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management early Wednesday, the arrival date for the event, for U.S. 19 and W.Va. 16 between Beckley and Fayetteville and Interstate 77 between Bluefield and Beckley because of increased traffic volume.
Normally held once every four years, the 2023 National Jamboree had been on track to take place at Summit Bechtel in 2021, but that plan was put on hold for two years because of the arrival of COVID-19.
Summit Bechtel has served as the Boy Scouts of America's designated National Jamboree site since its opening, hosting jamborees in 2013 and 2017 and Scouting's World Jamboree in 2019.
The 2023 National Jamboree will be the first to include female participants, drawn from the ranks of qualified BSA members, and will include a community service project of assembling 5,000 "flood bucket" clean-up kits for use by future West Virginia flood victims.
Each flood bucket will contain 15 clean-up items, ranging from rubber gloves and scrub brushes to scouring pads and towels, all packed tightly in five-gallon buckets that will be wrapped and trucked to a warehouse from which they will be distributed as needed to flood zones across West Virginia. The 5,000 completed kits are valued at $375,000.
The flood bucket project, organized by volunteer scouters and paid for through donations, is assisted by the Disaster Response Ministries of the West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
"National Jamborees are large-scale experiences that mirror everything scouting has to offer -- excitement, fun, friendships and character-building -- compressed into 11 days," said Tico Perez, chairman of the 2023 National Jamboree. "That's why participants remember jamborees long after their scouting days are over, and that's why scouting will continue to hold jamborees every four years."
The 2023 National Jamboree features a program that blends educational and training events with high-adventure activities, tests of strength and endurance, along with entertainment and camaraderie.
Activities available to those taking part in this year's program at Summit Bechtel include mountain biking over more than 33 miles of trails, skateboarding in the word's second-largest skate park, zip-lining over more than 3,200 feet of cable, shooting sporting clays and trap on a range ranked No. 3 in the world for shooting opportunities. Other activities include swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, whitewater rafting, technical climbing and riding on the world's second-largest BMX course.
Among the 15,000 Scouts bound for Summit Bechtel on Wednesday were 34 from Charleston-based Buckskin Council, the organization charged with coordinating scouting activities in 28 West Virginia counties and 12 bordering counties in Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia.
Participating in a National Jamboree is a family tradition for Brady Sutler, 15, of Hurricane, a member of Troop 236, who was among Scouts and parents gathered at a Laidley Field parking area Wednesday morning, awaiting a charter bus for transportation to the Fayette County scouting mecca.
Under his Class-A Scout uniform shirt, Sutler wore a commemorative T-shirt his father, Drew, an Eagle Scout, obtained while attending the 1993 National Jamboree at Fort A.P. Hill, near Bowling Green, Virginia.
The 2017 National Jamboree at Summit Bechtel drew 10,000 more Scouts than this year's event has.
While scouting membership has generally been in decline for more than a decade and accelerated following the 2020 BSA bankruptcy filing to help compensate past abuse victims, part of the attendance drop for this year's jamboree can be attributed to a COVID-related scheduling conflict.
By not holding a National Jamboree during its normal once-every-four-years schedule in 2021, this year's event occurs in close proximity to the World Jamboree, which takes place August 1-12 in South Korea.
