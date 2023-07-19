Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

About 15,000 Scouts from every U.S. state converged Wednesday on West Virginia to take part in scouting's 20th National Jamboree, a 10-day gathering held at the 10,600-acre Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve bordering New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

A local traffic alert was issued by the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management early Wednesday, the arrival date for the event, for U.S. 19 and W.Va. 16 between Beckley and Fayetteville and Interstate 77 between Bluefield and Beckley because of increased traffic volume.

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you