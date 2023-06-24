SUMMERSVILLE -- At the Summersville Lake Marina on a recent weekday morning, a small crowd of boaters gathered on a dock and held cell phone cameras aloft as a seaplane taxied past them a few minutes after landing a half-mile away on the lake's mildly choppy surface.
The aircraft's pilot, Harry Moore of Bluefield, is believed to be West Virginia's sole active seaplane pilot. He is used to his arrival on a watery surface attracting the attention of the curious.
In April of last year, for instance, Moore landed on the Kanawha River upstream of the West Virginia Turnpike's Yeager Bridge and drifted past the Capitol and into downtown Charleston, drawing a crowd of onlookers and a host of potential Good Samaritans asking if he needed assistance.
He did not.
"It was Earth Day. I flew in to help pick up trash from the river," he said. "With the doors open, I can easily reach into the water. I filled three bags by the time I floated into downtown Charleston."
Although Moore had briefed emergency service personnel about his Kanawha River plans for the day, word had not filtered out to the public.
When Moore turned his Lake Buccaneer LA-4-200 seaplane back upstream for a takeoff run free of bridges and river traffic, onlookers followed in boats, as well as in cars on roads paralleling the river.
On an earlier occasion, after landing at what he thought was a secluded spot on the Ohio River, a barge-free towboat soon loomed into sight and pulled alongside. "Six or seven people came out of the boat and stood along the rail, taking pictures," Moore said.
Amphibious aircraft like Moore's generally have access to landing on West Virginia reservoirs managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, on the state's larger rivers and on private waters, with owners' permission. After making sure there are no power lines in the vicinity, "you try to pick spots the boats can't get to," Moore said.
"I like Bluestone Lake, which is gorgeous, along with Summersville and Burnsville lakes," he said. "At Summersville Lake, I can land and wade to a little island, tie up the plane and spend time on my own beach."
In West Virginia, Moore has also landed his seaplane on the waters of the Ohio River at Huntington and on the Monongahela at Morgantown, and on bodies of water from Maine to Florida. One of his favorite seaplane landings took place on a canal in Florida "where cows were watching me from the bank," he said.
With Moore's seaplane, pontoons are not needed to accommodate landing on water-based runways. To land on rivers or lakes, he raises his terrestrial landing gear and relies on the aircraft's boat-like hull to keep him afloat and stable.
Stories you might like
Moore said that while growing up in Bluefield, he entertained the idea of someday learning to fly. But he did not fulfill that dream until graduating from West Virginia University and beginning a career with a construction company that built out the interiors of new box stores at sites across the nation. While working at one such site in New Jersey while in his 20s, Moore took lessons and learned to fly, becoming a pilot in 1983.
In 1996, he began a long-term association with a full-immersion airborne avocation -- skydiving. More than 4,000 jumps later, including a Bridge Day BASE jump, Moore continues to participate in the sport, along with his wife, Betty, who has more than 3,000 jumps to her credit.
Thanks in part to his travel to far-flung worksites, "we've jumped in all 50 states," he said. "We were the first couple to do so."
At age 62, as retirement approached, Moore toyed with the idea of buying a high-performance single-engine airplane, but also decided to look into the lower, slower world of flying seaplanes -- and liked what he discovered.
"It turned out that flying a seaplane is the most fun you can have in aviation," he said.
He bought his craft in Bartow, Florida, from an airline pilot and earned his seaplane pilot's endorsement at Jack Brown's Seaplane Base in nearby Winter Haven.
"Jack Brown first started flying seaplanes on the Kanawha River in Charleston, where a dozen or more seaplanes used to operate at one point," Moore said. "His son and son-in-law now run Jack Brown's Seaplane Base. It's the No. 1 seaplane school in the U.S."
According to the company's website, Jack Brown's "fondness for seaplanes began at an early age, flying an Aeronca C-3 float plane on the Kanawha River in West Virginia," prior to World War II. When the war arrived, Brown joined the Navy and piloted Catalina PBY seaplanes and Grumman "Flying Boats."
After the war ended, Brown, who died in 1975, was a civilian flight instructor for the U.S. Air Force at an air base in Florida and operated the general aviation operation at Winter Haven Airport before opening his seaplane base in 1963. Since then, more than 22,000 aviators have been certified as seaplane pilots at the facility.
While there are nearly 500 Federal Aviation Administration-designated water "runways" on lakes, rivers and bays across the U.S., Moore said he prefers to land on waters that are farther off the beaten flight path.
"It's fun to explore new places you don't have to drive to," he said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive