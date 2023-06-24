Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

SUMMERSVILLE -- At the Summersville Lake Marina on a recent weekday morning, a small crowd of boaters gathered on a dock and held cell phone cameras aloft as a seaplane taxied past them a few minutes after landing a half-mile away on the lake's mildly choppy surface.

The aircraft's pilot, Harry Moore of Bluefield, is believed to be West Virginia's sole active seaplane pilot. He is used to his arrival on a watery surface attracting the attention of the curious.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

