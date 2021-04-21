HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is still searching for a permanent leader a year after the former executive director retired.
In the beginning of 2020, Kevin Brady retired from the position after nine years. He came to Huntington from Juneau, Alaska. During his tenure, the district added nine new parks and expanded park programming. Brady told The Herald-Dispatch when he announced his retirement that he and his wife planned to move to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico.
Kathy McKenna has served as the district’s interim executive director since Brady’s departure. In her tenure, an all-inclusive playground and a splash pad at St. Cloud Commons was completed. The playground has been open since last fall and the splash pad is set to open Memorial Day, McKenna said.
McKenna told The Herald-Dispatch that she has not decided if she will or will not apply for the permanent executive director position.
“We are in the process of starting that search,” McKenna said.
She said it was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For whoever fills the role, McKenna gave some advice — build good relationships within the community and continue to develop new things for it.
Gordon Jones, who is the vice president of the park district board, said the search committee will meet ahead of the April 28 board meeting to discuss how members want to proceed.
“We are going to come up with the best suitable person,” Jones said.
In some ways, the delays have allowed the committee to have more time to define and agree upon what they want in an executive director, he added.
Jones said the committee would review candidates and then make a recommendation to the board, which would then approve a candidate to hire.
The park district includes more than 14 sites throughout Cabell and Wayne counties, according to its website. In addition to maintaining those sites, the district offers various recreational programs for the communities it serves.