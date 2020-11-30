The drive to work on Tuesday might present a wintry challenge to commuters across West Virginia, as the state's first widespread snowfall sweeps in, leaving an expected 2 to 4 inches of snow on the ground from Huntington through the Kanawha Valley by early Tuesday night.
"While snow amounts won't be excessively heavy, the falling snow combined with temperatures falling below freezing and gusty winds will cause a messy Tuesday morning commute," according to a bulletin issued Monday by the National Weather Service's Charleston Forecast Office.
The predicted 2- to 4-inch snowfall was included in a winter weather advisory in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Charleston-Huntington area, along with western and central West Virginia cities stretching from Clarksburg in the north to Williamson in the south.
A winter weather advisory issued for McDowell, Wyoming, and southeast portions of Webster, Nicholas, Fayette and Pocahontas counties called for 3 to 6 inches of snow to fall by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with up to 10 inches possible on higher west-facing slopes, were predicted in a winter storm warning posted for northwestern Pocahontas and southeastern Randolph counties. There, snowfall is expected to be accompanied by winds gusting at up to 35 miles per hour.
Only five counties, all in the state's Eastern Panhandle, are expected to escape any significant snowfall during the period.
A slow warming trend is in the forecast for the latter half of the week, according to the weather service. In the Charleston area on Wednesday, sunny skies are are in the forecast, with high temperatures in the lower 40s.