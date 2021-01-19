State Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis has died. He was 79.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Davis’ death during Tuesday’s state COVID-19 briefing, stating, “What an honor it was for me to call Dennis Davis a great friend, a great cabinet secretary.”
A cause of death was not announced.
Justice appointed Davis, a career educator in the Kanawha County school system, as head of Veterans Assistance early in his first term.
In Kanawha County schools, Davis advanced from teacher, to job placement specialist, to adult education coordinator and, ultimately, to assistant superintendent. He retired from the school system in 1997, when then-Gov. Cecil Underwood appointed him as executive director of WorkForce West Virginia, where he served for four years.
Davis went into private business in 2001, retiring upon his appointment as Veterans Assistance Secretary. He also served briefly on the Kanawha County Board of Education.
"Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear the loss of our dear friend, Dennis Davis," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement. "He worked closely with my team and the entire West Virginia delegation over the years, always putting service above self and our Veterans' best interest above politics. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
Daniels’ military career began in 1959, when he joined the ROTC as a student at West Virginia State. He served in the U.S. Army with stints at Fort Knox and Fort Sill, before leaving the military in 1968.
Retired state National Guard Adjutant General James Hoyer also paid tribute to Davis during Tuesday’s briefing, calling him, “A great person, a great veterans’ advocate.”