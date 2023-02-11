Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two local rescue puppies. This is the fourth year in a row that One By One Animal Advocates has had puppies or dogs in the Super Bowl-themed program from Animal Planet. Over 100 rescue puppies from across the United States are split into two teams: Fluff and Ruff.

Stardust, a border collie mix on Team Fluff, and Dakota, a Shepherd mix on Team Ruff, are representing West Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you