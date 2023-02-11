Puppy Bowl XIX will feature two local rescue puppies. This is the fourth year in a row that One By One Animal Advocates has had puppies or dogs in the Super Bowl-themed program from Animal Planet. Over 100 rescue puppies from across the United States are split into two teams: Fluff and Ruff.
Stardust, a border collie mix on Team Fluff, and Dakota, a Shepherd mix on Team Ruff, are representing West Virginia.
All animals featured in the show have to try out first at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The program is filmed at that same time in September after producers choose the puppies.
The goal of the puppy bowl is to showcase rescue dogs and spread the message of how important it is to adopt not shop for pets.
“Unfortunately, every single area shelter that we help in the tri-state area, which is over seven different shelters, are all over capacity and have remained over capacity for years now. We simply do not have the amount of people coming out to adopt, as opposed to people breeding and buying dogs,” said Ashley Morrison, a rescue coordinator at One-By-One Animal Advocates.
Both puppies have already been adopted into their forever homes after they were sent to Danbury Animal Welfare Society in Connecticut. One By One focuses its efforts on sending adoptable animals to places less over-populated with strays.
Dakota was found by a delivery driver on her route. Stardust came from the Eastern Kentucky Shelter after one of her litter mates had died. She had an eye removed as a result of blunt force trauma to the head at only eight weeks old. Her adopters renamed her Maisie.
She was featured in People Magazine last month as one of the puppy bowl dogs with special needs. Morrison says Stardust likely came from an irresponsible breeder.
She says the only way to fix the overpopulation of strays in the tri-state area is to have and enforce more strict laws on breeders, along with laws for spay and neuter.
A pregame show begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 and game starts at 2 p.m. Watch or stream it on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery Plus and HBO Max.