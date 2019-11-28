Select post offices to open lobbies for Sunday parcel pickups

Select Appalachian District Post Offices in the state will open their lobbies on Sunday for package pickup for customers who have been left notice of attempted delivery or have tracking information their package has arrived at one of these select USPS locations.
Here are local Post Offices with Sunday parcel pickup hours on Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22:
- Elkview, 5062 Elk River Road South, noon to 4 p.m.
- St. Albans, 431 B Street, 9:30 a.m. to noon
- Scott Depot, 4034 Teays Valley Road, 7 to 10 a.m.
- Charleston — South Charleston Branch, 400 D Street, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Charleston — Sissonville Branch, 6088 Sissonville Drive, 9 to 11 a.m.
- Charleston — Cross Lanes Branch, 5306 Big Tyler Road, 9 to 11 a.m.
For more information, visit www.usps.com.