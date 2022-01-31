The West Virginia Senate on Monday adopted a bill that clarified how to obtain juvenile incarceration records and also limited access to such records for adult inmates, the bill’s critics said.
The Senate adopted the Engrossed Committee Substitute for Senate Bill 441 in a 34-0 vote Monday.
The bill is titled for dealing with “confidentiality of video and other records” of children incarcerated or employees working for juvenile correctional facilities.
West Virginia law provides confidentiality for legal proceedings involving children.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said Monday the bill clarifies when information regarding a child’s incarceration can be released and to whom.
“We have a long, strong legal tradition of juvenile records being confidential,” Trump said. “We don’t let the public or the media or anybody know the names of juveniles who are charged with actions that would be crimes if they were adults. …Those court files are kept under seal. This is in that same vein and tradition.”
The bill is coming during a time when West Virginia’s regional jails are overcrowded and incarceration facilities as a whole are understaffed.
West Virginia’s regional jails house people awaiting trial who can’t post bond and those who have been convicted of misdemeanor and certain felony crimes.
As of Jan. 27, the regional jails collectively were a little more 1,000 people over their intended capacity, housing 5,267 people in facilities built to hold 4,265 people.
Brad Douglas, chief of staff for the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told lawmakers in December jails and correctional facilities in the state were more understaffed than they were in 2017 when Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in the jails due to understaffing.
Douglas told the committee there were more than 800 vacancies throughout the state’s jails and prisons.
What the bill does in clarifying protections for children in the state’s custody, it limits access to information for adults in the state’s custody, said Eli Baumwell, advocacy director for ACLU-WV.
Baumwell said it was disappointing to see the bill pass the Senate.
The bill, he said, could make it more difficult to learn about issues that could put inmates and corrections employees in danger.
“These are people, and they deserve to be treated as humans with all the human rights and protections we want for anyone,” Baumwell said. “Those cannot and should not ever be lost.”
The bill includes language that also limits when the same information can be released regarding incarcerated adults and employees in the state’s jails and correctional facilities.
ACLU-WV is involved in a lawsuit in which “Dragline” reporter Kyle Vass is suing the Cabell County Commission for refusing to supply records of 911 calls documenting emergencies in Western Regional Jail through West Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act.
Baumwell declined to comment on the case Monday.
If the bill becomes law, any information about any incarcerated person, regardless of whether it’s a juvenile or adult incarceration facility, can only be released to the state Homeland Security secretary or their designee, a law enforcement officer as part of an investigation, or to the Juvenile Justice Commission.
Information also could be released during any criminal, civil or administrative legal proceedings as long as the court order releasing the information limits the further disclosure and prohibits “unauthorized use and reproduction.”
Among the information that would be subject to the bill are video and audio recordings, incident reports, investigation reports, and any document or recording that would “reasonably place the safety of an employee, inmate, or resident in jeopardy.”
“Having to go to court to be able to see what our government is doing is a pretty big barrier, particularly in place where we know people’s lives and safety are at-risk,” Baumwell said. “We need that transparency.”
Trump said the bill was presented at the request of West Virginia Department of Homeland Security officials, and he and Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, only discussed it Monday as it pertained to juvenile incarceration records.
“I think probably the better way to describe it is clarifying,” Trump said when Woelfel, asked if the bill was loosening up the means by which juvenile incarceration records are shared. “I think there are people who argue that those records are already available for that kind of use, but there’s nothing with the kind of specificity that … it’s ambiguous enough that they sought legislation.”
During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on Jan. 25, Douglas told Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, the bill wouldn’t need any further language to clarify whether such information could be dispersed through the media or other means because the law is clear that it is only to be shared via the avenues described in the bill.
“I don’t think that we have to go into what happens to them after,” Douglas said. “We just want to be able to freely work with law enforcement without having to say ‘go get a court order’ because we have had instances where facility videos ended up on the nightly news or on Facebook.”
SB 441 will advance to the House of Delegates for consideration.